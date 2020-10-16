Hopkins challenges Holt in Iowa House District 18

DENISON, Iowa -- State Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, and Democrat Damon Hopkins are vying for the Iowa House District 18 seat.
Holt has won three, two-year terms, dating to his first House win in 2014.
District 18 covers all of Shelby County and parts of Crawford and Harrison counties. The district has 8,315 active Republican voters compared to 4,497 Democratic voters. Another 5,373 are registered as no party.
The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5.
DAMON HOPKINS
Party: Democratic
Age: 25
Residence: Dunlap
Occupation: Restaurant employee
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020
1. Rural internet access. I'd propose a bill to get rural broadband to give folks in the country equal opportunity to the internet. I’d do something similar to what FDR did with electricity in the last century.
2. Restore collective bargaining power. Teachers being near and dear to my heart got raked over the coals when it comes to being able to get fair compensation. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
Why vote for me: I came of age in the district, I have been formed by the people here from here and know how best to serve them. I’m also young, one of the youngest people running for the state house this cycle. I believe this gives me a unique perspective on building the future of the community I live in.
STEVEN HOLT
Party: Republican
Age: 62
Residence: Denison
Occupation: Small business owner, was police officer for four years, and 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Electoral Experience: Has won three terms in the Iowa House, in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Main issues for 2020
1. I will introduce legislation to create stronger penalties for rioters who assault law enforcement, loot or damage public or private property.
2. Fiscal Responsibility
Why vote for me: I say what I believe, and I go to Des Moines and do what I promise. I am pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. I believe in capitalism and free markets and I reject socialism absolutely. I will fight for our founding values of faith, hard work and limited government, because in these values are found positive solutions to the challenges that face us.
