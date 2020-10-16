Hopkins challenges Holt in Iowa House District 18

Why vote for me: I came of age in the district, I have been formed by the people here from here and know how best to serve them. I’m also young, one of the youngest people running for the state house this cycle. I believe this gives me a unique perspective on building the future of the community I live in.

STEVEN HOLT

Party: Republican

Age: 62

Residence: Denison

Occupation: Small business owner, was police officer for four years, and 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Electoral Experience: Has won three terms in the Iowa House, in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Main issues for 2020

1. I will introduce legislation to create stronger penalties for rioters who assault law enforcement, loot or damage public or private property.

2. Fiscal Responsibility