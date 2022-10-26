House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat

SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent.

In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James Elisason, a Democrat from Storm Lake.

The newly-drawn district includes large parts of Clay and Buena Vista counties, including the cities of Spencer, Storm Lake, Albert City, Newell, Peterson and Sioux Rapids.

Rather than rattle off what sets them apart from their opponent, both candidates have stressed what distinguishes them. For Jones, a 35-year-old family farmer and mother, it's what she's managed to do over the course of her decade legislating in Des Moines.

"I am responsive, I'm communicative. I think people on both sides of the aisle know that I'm someone that they can work with. I'm going to fight for my constituents and I'm going to fight for what's right," Jones said.

As for the 69-year-old Eliason, he points to the array of community-based and politically-minded roles he's served in outside: representative to the Democratic Party's Fourth District Central Committee, Buena Vista County Democratic Party Chair, Storm Lake Hy-Noon Kiwanis President and water quality tester for the Iowa DNR.

Eliason, who taught for years at Buena Vista University, said education would be one of his top priorities, if elected.

"The schools are not getting the kind of funding they need. I've talked with the superintendent of schools here at Storm Lake and she's scrambling like crazy to try to figure out how to get things done for students with resources that are insufficient," he said.

Jones also said the public school system should see more supplemental state aid and that it would make sense to look at using budget surplus funds.

"I'm hearing from our public schools that, you know, (a) 2 1/2% (increase) last year was not enough when we’re seeing 8% inflation and so we definitely need to dedicate a large portion of our budget to bump that number up, because our public schools need it and their costs are only on the rise too," she said.

Her other top issue is adoption.

In Jones' time in the legislature thus far, she said her proudest moment was working on an Iowa Adoption Tax Credit bill to "make it easier for families to adopt." (Per Tax.Iowa.Gov: An Adoption Tax Credit is available for individual income tax equal to the first $5,000 of unreimbursed expenses related to an adoption per each child placed in Iowa.)

But Jones thinks more should be done with adoptions in Iowa.

"I think my ultimate goal is to make adoptions free. There should be no reason that a child does not get a home in our state because another family can't afford it. And I think that we need to strive to make sure that our kids are put into fantastic homes, but that also that financial barrier isn't there."

Eliason offered a different perspective on the state's budget surplus of nearly $2 billion and how much it can be relied on.

"The flat tax that was instituted, I think, gives disproportionate tax cuts to the upper income people. And I think that's going to be a real problem. Because the surplus was, at least in part due to federal COVID money, and that's gonna go away," Eliason said. "And with less tax revenue and less money from the federal government, we have a hard time getting things done that we need to get done."

He believes voters in District 6 should give him the chance to address such issues because of his experience doing a lot of rule writing in his past political occupations.

"Statutes have to be written precisely. Otherwise, somebody's gonna find a loophole and get around intend to pull up without actually violating the law," he said.

The pitch from Jones?

"I think if you ask Republicans or Democrats in the Legislature, they will say they will say that I'm a bulldog but at the same time, I'm fair and reasonable."