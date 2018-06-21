SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell said Iowans will come to embrace his running mate, Rita Hart, as they get to know her background and accomplishments.
Hubbell is a business executive from Des Moines, and Hart is an eastern Iowa farmer, state senator and former 20-year teacher who represents the eastern Iowa counties of Clinton and Scott. Hart operates a farm near tiny Wheatland with her husband, Paul.
Hubbell and Hart campaigned in Northwest Iowa for the first time together since Hubbell made his pick for lieutenant governor on Saturday at the Iowa Democratic Party state convention. Hart was first elected to the state Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2014.
In an interview at a Sioux City restaurant Thursday, the duo said their differing life experiences will cohere into a whole cloth for Iowans.
"We get to the same conclusions...We are going to work well together," Hubbell said.
The overall goal, Hart said, is to address the needs of working families in health care, education and economic development.
"I take rural Iowa economic development very seriously," Hart said.
Hart said she's known how nuts-and-bolts issues are of importance in small towns, so she's led events to pull mayors together and voted to fund state Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grants, which go to towns with populations under 1,500. Eighteen of those grants totaling $1.8 million in April went to Iowa communities for the redevelopment of underutilized buildings to stimulate growth.
Hart acknowledged she is little-known in Northwest Iowa, but has enjoyed making more statewide connections in recent days. She said issues are much the same in Siouxland as they are in smaller towns in her district.
Hubbell is running against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Jake Porter is the Libertarian Party nominee.
Hart and Hubbell spoke against what they described as Reynolds' tepid reaction Tuesday to the U.S. immigration policy of separating migrant families at the Mexico border. That policy was changed in a reversal by President Trump's executive order Wednesday, after a weeklong outcry from people on seeing children taken from parents.
Hart said those pictures resulted in a "visceral" response for people, and asked, "Where is our conscience?"
Hubbell said Reynolds takes her cues from the national Republican Party.
"We need an administration that stands up for Iowans, not what the party is telling you to do," Hubbell said.
Later on Thursday, Hubbell and Hart made a stop of their five-day Iowa Forward Tour at Pottawattamie County Democratic Party headquarters in Council Bluffs.