SIOUX CITY -- On his way to Sioux City for a governor debate with Kim Reynolds on Wednesday night, the Fred Hubbell team has set public campaign events in Denison and Ida Grove.
Hubbell, a Democrat, and his running mate Rita Hart are splitting up several campaign stops to encourage early voting in western Iowa.
Hart will speak at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the UFCW Labor Hall, 46 N. Main St., in Denison, and at 12:15 p.m. at Old Town Winery, 512 Father Dailey Drive, in Ida Grove.
Hart also made a Siouxland campaign stop on Tuesday in Storm Lake.
Gov. Reynolds is a Republican. The debate will be held at Eppley Auditorium of Morningside College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The debate is the second of three in which Hubbell and Reynolds will participate in October. The election is on November 6.