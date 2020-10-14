Huddleston again challenges incumbent Worthan in Iowa House District 11

1. State finances. We need to determine what can be done within our tax and regulatory policies to bring about the quickest and most responsible recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Law enforcement. I plan to continue to reinforce and expand our law enforcement community. Iowa's location in the center of the nation puts us at the crossroads of human trafficking and drug trafficking. Our law enforcement and court systems need to have the ability to respond to these threats.

Why vote for me: I stand on my record of supporting our K-12 school system with over $1 billion in new funds over the last ten years, of giving the taxpayers a voice, of supporting law enforcement with the funds to put more boots on the ground, of supporting our court system with a state of the art on line court information system and more manpower in our local clerks of court offices, of supporting the right to vote and the security and integrity of our elections, of protecting life, and of supporting our Second Amendment rights.