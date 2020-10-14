Huddleston again challenges incumbent Worthan in Iowa House District 11

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Sara Huddleston is making another run at ousting incumbent Rep. Gary Worthan in Iowa House District 11.
Huddleston, a legal assistant from Storm Lake, defeated retired college professor James Eliason, of Storm Lake, 781-339 to earn the Democratic nomination in June. She will face Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, who is seeking his eighth term.
The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5.
Worthan defeated Huddleston in 2016, taking 65 percent of the vote. He was first elected to the House in 2006.
Huddleston previously served three terms on the Storm Lake City Council. She was the first Latina elected to public office in the state.
The district, which covers Buena Vista and Sac counties, has 7,825 active Republican voters, compared to 4,406 Democratic voters. Another 5,947 voters are registered as no party.
GARY WORTHAN
Party: Republican
Age: 66
Residence: Storm Lake
Occupation: Farmer
Electoral Experience: Has won seven terms in the Iowa House
Main issues for 2020:
1. State finances. We need to determine what can be done within our tax and regulatory policies to bring about the quickest and most responsible recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
2. Law enforcement. I plan to continue to reinforce and expand our law enforcement community. Iowa's location in the center of the nation puts us at the crossroads of human trafficking and drug trafficking. Our law enforcement and court systems need to have the ability to respond to these threats.
Why vote for me: I stand on my record of supporting our K-12 school system with over $1 billion in new funds over the last ten years, of giving the taxpayers a voice, of supporting law enforcement with the funds to put more boots on the ground, of supporting our court system with a state of the art on line court information system and more manpower in our local clerks of court offices, of supporting the right to vote and the security and integrity of our elections, of protecting life, and of supporting our Second Amendment rights.
SARA HUDDLESTON
Party: Democratic
Age: 54
Residence: Storm Lake
Occupation: Legal assistant/interpreter/translator
Electoral experience: Won three terms on Storm Lake City Council, unsuccessfully ran for House District 11 in 2016. Won Democratic primary for District 11 in June.
Main issues for 2020
1. Health care access. We must terminate managed care contracts and reinstate the Medicaid Family Planning Program, protect Iowans with preexisting conditions and make health care affordable.
2. Education. I will work to establish education as a priority in our state. Education is fundamental in our society and is the key to a student’s success and boosting Iowa’s skilled workforce.
Why vote for me: I’m a confident, qualified and competent candidate that will represent all constituents regardless of their political affiliation, ideology, gender and ethnicity. I am a professional, as well as a wife and mother who is running to support issues that will benefit all Iowans. I will prioritize cooperation and collaboration between all parties to accomplish goals that benefit all Iowans.
