Hull child care center gets shoutout from Gov. Reynolds, awarded $885,000 from state

HULL, Iowa -- After being spotlighted during Gov. Kim Reynolds' Tuesday night "Condition of the State" address, a Siouxland day care facility is now set to receive a significant influx of funding from the state.

Wednesday morning, Iowa Workforce Development sent out a release saying Reynolds is awarding $36.6 million in grants to child care projects with the intent of making 5,200 new slots for kids across Iowa. Bright Start Daycare & Preschool, in Hull, will get an $885,000 grant to add 46 spots. According to the release, the center now has a waitlist of 67 children.

Reynolds mentioned the business in a section of her address about the "Childcare Challenge" which helps providers apply for grants.

"And in Hull, the Bright Start Daycare and Preschool will expand its facility to help cut the current waitlist of 67 children in this rural community," Reynolds said before continuing: "These are more than just buildings. They are the physical reminders of the thousands of lives that will be enriched. And it’s not just the children—it’s also the lives of parents empowered to go to work knowing their child is cared for."

On its Facebook page, Bright Start, which currently has a job posting for a cook and teacher, teased the mention with a photo in front of the Iowa State Capitol building.

According to the release, about 23% of Iowans live in areas without enough child care support. In rural parts of the state, that number is around 35%.

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Federation estimates that this child care shortage costs the state’s economy nearly $1 billion annually in lost tax revenue, worker absence and employee turnover," the release noted before listing off grant recipients. In total, 108 projects in 72 communities are getting funds.

