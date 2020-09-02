Huseman exits Iowa House with longest tenure of any current member

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Huseman has served well as a representative.

“He is an incredibly hard worker and always quick with a joke. He will leave behind some big shoes to fill and we all wish him well in his well-deserved retirement," Grassley said.

Huseman served so long that he witnessed three redistricting processes, which occurs every 10 years, as legislative district lines are redrawn to keep up with population changes. That meant the House district numbers in which he served over that time went from 9 to 53 to 3, which includes Cherokee and O’Brien counties, plus portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties.

He said some lawmakers who were instrumental for him in navigating the job and who became friends include former lawmakers Russell Eddie, of Storm Lake, Mary Lou Freeman, of Alta, Ralph Klemme, of Le Mars, Chris Rants, of Sioux City, and Ron Wieck, of Sioux City.

"I tried to get along with everybody. Some of my best friends in the Legislature are actually Democrats, which is the way it should be," he said.