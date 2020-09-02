Huseman exits Iowa House with longest tenure of any current member

AURELIA, Iowa -- Way back when Dan Huseman was first elected to the Iowa Legislature, Bill Clinton was in his first term as president, Michael Jordan took a break from his NBA career for baseball and "Macarena" had not been released, let alone become a wedding dance staple.
A lot has changed since that 1994 year, and Huseman is exiting his service to people in four Northwest Iowa counties, with roughly one-third of his life spent as a lawmaker.
Huseman, 68, of Aurelia, is not running for re-election and will leave the Iowa House in December after 26 years as a Republican lawmaker. In an interview, he said has liked working for Iowans, after moving intro public service to help improve their lives and the state for future generations.
"In my retirement speech, I said that I didn't want to consider myself a career politician...I just wanted people to think I was kind to them and that I treated everybody fair," Huseman said.
He said the only true contentious issue in his career was a time the Iowa Department of Transportation sought $10 million in additional funding for salaries, and he wanted to halve that as the proposal came through a committee he led.
"There was a little controversy over that. I had some people in my own (Republican) caucus that were not happy with me," Huseman said.
Huseman served as the chairman of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee over two stints, from 2003-2007 and 2011-19.
Huseman said he thinks the improvements for Iowans over his legislative tenure came in education spending, veterans programs, soil conservation and renovating the Medicaid program for low-income people.
"We have tried to hold spending down, yet keep things moving," he said.
Huseman also pointed to the Vision Iowa and Community Attraction and Tourism programs that doled out substantial money for community projects that benefited the quality of life.
"We were able to do a lot of good things with that. There was a lot of money well spent. All of our towns, we have seen a lot of community buildings, swimming pools," he said.
As his last legislative year began, Huseman in January told the Journal his priorities included working on workforce development, child care assistance and affordable housing: "These three issues are closely tied together, and are statewide problems."
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Huseman has served well as a representative.
“He is an incredibly hard worker and always quick with a joke. He will leave behind some big shoes to fill and we all wish him well in his well-deserved retirement," Grassley said.
Huseman served so long that he witnessed three redistricting processes, which occurs every 10 years, as legislative district lines are redrawn to keep up with population changes. That meant the House district numbers in which he served over that time went from 9 to 53 to 3, which includes Cherokee and O’Brien counties, plus portions of Plymouth and Sioux counties.
He said some lawmakers who were instrumental for him in navigating the job and who became friends include former lawmakers Russell Eddie, of Storm Lake, Mary Lou Freeman, of Alta, Ralph Klemme, of Le Mars, Chris Rants, of Sioux City, and Ron Wieck, of Sioux City.
"I tried to get along with everybody. Some of my best friends in the Legislature are actually Democrats, which is the way it should be," he said.
Huseman lives in a home in Aurelia, after moving off a farm in 2010. He had initially raised livestock with a brother, then went more in the direction of grain farming. Huseman said he has some lessened energy in the years since bypass heart surgery in 2011 and a mild stroke.
His wife, Barb, continues to work as a counselor for the Alta-Aurelia School District. They have three adult children living in Sioux City, Humboldt and Iowa Falls, and four grandchildren, who are reachable with short drives. Huseman said he plans to see even more activities of the grandchildren now that he is not in the Legislature.
Technically, his term runs through the end of the year, but he will still hear out constituents over the remaining five months. There has been some statewide chatter the Legislature could reconvene if state revenue drops arising from a business climate downturn due to coronavirus spread, in a state where more than 1,000 people have died from COVID-19.
However, Huseman said it appears unlikely any 2020-21 fiscal year budget changes, such as cuts in school funding or other programs, will be needed, since some accounts have built up amounts to withstand the downward tick.
If he does go back for that, his days inside the Capitol are done.
"I am all checked out of my office. I turned in my computers," he said.
