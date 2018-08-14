SIOUX CITY -- The state of Iowa is planning to raise two overpasses above Interstate 29 south of Sioux City and Woodbury County officials will get input on whether to support that plan or instead remove those overpasses.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday about the planned Iowa Department of Transportation work on I-29 overpasses at Carroll Avenue and 310th Street, which are both south of Salix and north of Sloan.
Nahra said the county could elect to instead get $3 million in state funding and have the state back away from raising the overpasses two feet higher. The overpasses do not meet minimum height requirements above I-29, and raising them from 14 feet to 16 feet above the highway would eliminate vertical obstructions to traffic, he said.
Nahra said he didn't recommend stopping IDOT from the overpass-raising proposal in the five-year construction plan through 2023. The supervisors debated the merits of the overpass options, then decided to get public input in community meetings.
"It is kind of a tough call," Supervisor Keith Radig said.
Radig said there aren't a lot of local landowners who would be inconvenienced by removing the overpasses and he could see how the $3 million would help other county projects. Nahra said that money would be $1.5 million for each of the overpasses, and it could be used for any other county bridge projects.
Nahra said traffic counts show both overpasses have about 80 to 100 vehicles using them per day, although that rises during harvest season. He said there are 71 deficient bridges in the county and only half have set plans for replacement.
Nahra spoke in favor of keeping the overpasses.
"These serve a transportation necessity. Personally, I would rather see them raised and maintained," he said.
"...(They) keep agricultural traffic off busy paved roads at 275th and 330th streets."
Nahra said one of the overpasses is for a road that leads traffic to Winnavegas Casino Resort near Sloan.
He said DOT has raised many overpasses along Interstate 29 in Monona and Harrison counties. Two in Woodbury County near the Port Neal industrial area were also raised higher in the last decade.
Board Chairman Rocky De Witt instructed Nahra to set up a public meeting in the near future to discuss options related to the I-29 overpasses at Carroll Avenue and 310th Street.