Iconic feature undecided as Sioux City riverfront development moves forward

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members asked city staff Monday to look into the cost of constructing a pedestrian bridge that would connect Sioux City's riverfront with South Sioux City.
The bridge was again floated by council members as a potential iconic feature for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Redevelopment Project, during a presentation about the project's first phase of construction, which includes walks, trails, infrastructure and planting. Whatever the iconic feature ends up being, a private fundraising campaign will have to be mounted to pay for it.
Last month, while taking part in her first budget session after winning election to the council in November, Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr asked how the High Trestle Bridge, which spans half a mile across the Des Moines River, was funded.
At Monday night's council meeting, Councilman Alex Watters said he thinks there is "a real appetite" for such a bridge in Siouxland.
Watters suggested talking with South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist about cost-sharing options and with state legislators about possible funding.
"I just think connecting to their trail system and having a regional opportunity might be something that people on both sides of the river can get behind," he said.
In his opinion, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said a large earmark would have to come at the state or federal level for the bridge to happen.
Salvatore said a Ferris wheel and river lights are the two main things that have been considered. He said LED lighting for the fountain and Christmas light displays have also been brought up.
"We're just focusing on phase 1 and phase 2 right now, but that's not to say that the iconic feature won't happen in the future. There's just still some debate on that iconic feature," he said.
Phase 1 of the 3-phase project is expected to begin in the spring or early summer after a construction contract is awarded and be mostly completed by the fall of 2021. The entire project, which has a current price tag of $17.4 million, has an end date of fall 2023. The council is tentatively planning $6 million in city funds to develop the area where the Argosy riverboat casino was formerly docked on the Missouri River.
Tom Rogers, landscape architect for SmithGroup JJR, said a water feature is still included in the budget for phase 2 of the project.
"We've backed out about $2 million that had the river lights feature that we had in there before, because we wanted to make sure that this kept moving forward. There's still space allocated for that in the plan," he said of the iconic feature.
After phase 1 gets underway, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he thinks "a lot of ideas" for the iconic feature will flow from citizens.
"We need to be thinking of something that's Sioux City," he said. "There's still plenty of time for that development."
Schoenherr noted that "it's hard to work toward something when we haven't decided what it's going to be yet."
"It would just be nice to know what is coming. What is the big iconic feature after phase 1, phase 2, phase 3?" she said.