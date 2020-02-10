Iconic feature undecided as Sioux City riverfront development moves forward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Salvatore said a Ferris wheel and river lights are the two main things that have been considered. He said LED lighting for the fountain and Christmas light displays have also been brought up.

"We're just focusing on phase 1 and phase 2 right now, but that's not to say that the iconic feature won't happen in the future. There's just still some debate on that iconic feature," he said.

Phase 1 of the 3-phase project is expected to begin in the spring or early summer after a construction contract is awarded and be mostly completed by the fall of 2021. The entire project, which has a current price tag of $17.4 million, has an end date of fall 2023. The council is tentatively planning $6 million in city funds to develop the area where the Argosy riverboat casino was formerly docked on the Missouri River.

Tom Rogers, landscape architect for SmithGroup JJR, said a water feature is still included in the budget for phase 2 of the project.

"We've backed out about $2 million that had the river lights feature that we had in there before, because we wanted to make sure that this kept moving forward. There's still space allocated for that in the plan," he said of the iconic feature.