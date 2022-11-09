Improper bolts, lack of inspections caused Woodbury County LEC walls to fall

SIOUX CITY – Re-used and improper selection of anchor bolts as well as lack of inspections contributed to the failure of walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.

The LEC Authority discussed the incident report on Tuesday surrounding why the interior walls collapsed and what is going to be implemented in the future.

Other factors that led to the walls falling included the engineer that designed the bracing was unaware the panels were going to be left standing for an extended duration of time, and the manufacturer of braces and anchors required additional inspections whenever the wind was greater than 35 mph, according to the report.

Six pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the LEC site due to high winds. Wind speeds that afternoon averaged 11 miles per hour, with gusts up to 43 mph, according to the Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

The report states employees of Hausmann Construction and Alliant Building Group were working on the ground floor and heard a loud popping sound.

One southern panel fell due to the wind; hitting the next two panels to the north, which then hit two more panels to the north. The sixth panel was hit as the other panels fell, but was still partially attached. The latter panel was safely detached and lowered to the ground around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, Shane Albrecht of the project consultant, the Baker Group, told the LEC Authority board previously.

A roll call was done and nobody was trapped under debris or injured, according to the report.

The walls were installed on Aug. 16 with braces designed to withstand winds of up to 100 miles per hour for the first six weeks, and up to 80 miles per hour after six weeks, Albrecht said.

Gage Brothers Concrete Products of Sioux Falls built the precast walls, which were then delivered and installed at the construction site on the northeast side of Sioux City. The walls were braced in place by an engineering plan that the general contractor, Hausmann Construction, hired a third-party engineer to develop, Albrecht said.

Albrecht said the wind caused the anchors to loosen and eventually the anchors popped and the wall fell.

Wind gusts over 35 mph were reported on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

“It was observed that panels were swaying in the wind but not enough to where it raised concern of tightening the anchor bolts,” according to the report.

The structural engineer who designed the bracing plan for the precast walls said the reuse and improper selection of anchor bolts contributed to why the setup failed. The engineer was also unaware the panels were standing for extended duration, and according to the report said there should have been additional bracing and inspections in that case.

Albrecht said the walls have been rebuilt by Gage Brothers and cleanup of the broken walls started on Monday.

Gage Brothers engineer determined eight panels were damaged in the incident, and currently, seven of them will be replaced. Gage Brothers have not determined whether or not the eight panels will need to be replaced.

John Kelly, a structural engineer working on the project, said Gage Brothers will remove the panel and take it back to their site in Sioux Falls to study and determine if it needs to be replaced.

Corrective measures that have been put in place due to the incident are inspections of the bracing systems daily and any time wind reaches over 35 mph, with daily inspection logs to be filled out, according to the report.

This incident will not cause any additional cost to the Authority, Albrecht said. The impacted area is not on the “critical path” of the construction schedule and should not impact the anticipated end date in September 2023.