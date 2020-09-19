In aftermath of loss in Republican primary, Steve King is writing a book

"Walking Through The Fire," King joked could have a sub-title, expanding beyond those four words with "Coming Out The Other Side Slightly Singed."

King said the title is an offshoot of what the late conservative media icon Andrew Breitbart told him about times when King drew waves of criticism.

Said King, "He'd say, 'Walk towards the fire. Their bullets aren't real. They just want to intimidate you and call you a racist, a supremacist, all of these names, because they want to shut you up, and because they cannot argue effectively with your ideas.' So I picked that up, I said, well walking towards the fire is one thing, but I didn't get to stop at the fire, so the title of the book is 'Walking Through The Fire.' "

King said the book isn't so much about his time in the House, but more about culture, dating back to the Seventies, when he started his construction company near Kiron.

"It is more or less a narrative about what some people are willing to do for power. It is still stunning to me, the level of mendacity that exists and sometimes is honored," he summarized.