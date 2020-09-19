In aftermath of loss in Republican primary, Steve King is writing a book

SIOUX CITY -- People have wondered what Steve King will do, with his upcoming exit after 18 years from the U.S. House in January, and King has now revealed one big piece of his future, as he'll release a book that reviews America's culture since the 1970s.
In the first Journal interview since his June primary election loss by nearly 10 percentage points to fellow Republican Randy Feenstra, King said he's got much of the book done, a title selected, but he's not ready to announce the publisher.
Assessing a question on whether he might join a think tank or become a television commentator, King said with a smile, "I don't think I'm good looking enough for TV."
A full-throated critic of so-called Never Trumpers, and a strong social and fiscal conservative from Kiron, King is enthused to release the book he's been writing for months.
"The writing is done, and the last scour of the edits is still going on," he said.
"Walking Through The Fire," King joked could have a sub-title, expanding beyond those four words with "Coming Out The Other Side Slightly Singed."
King said the title is an offshoot of what the late conservative media icon Andrew Breitbart told him about times when King drew waves of criticism.
Said King, "He'd say, 'Walk towards the fire. Their bullets aren't real. They just want to intimidate you and call you a racist, a supremacist, all of these names, because they want to shut you up, and because they cannot argue effectively with your ideas.' So I picked that up, I said, well walking towards the fire is one thing, but I didn't get to stop at the fire, so the title of the book is 'Walking Through The Fire.' "
King said the book isn't so much about his time in the House, but more about culture, dating back to the Seventies, when he started his construction company near Kiron.
"It is more or less a narrative about what some people are willing to do for power. It is still stunning to me, the level of mendacity that exists and sometimes is honored," he summarized.
It also addresses the political hit King said was orchestrated by people and groups, abetted by a January 2019 New York Times article that delivered a blow one week after Feenstra entered the race. King has spoken about that time over the last 18 months, but said he's got even more details to air in the book.
In the Times story on immigration, King was quoted as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"
The published remarks fueled a national backlash, that resulted in Republican House leaders stripping him of committees, which he has not regained. King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him.
Speaking about the book's coverage of those machinations over the time since King only narrowly defeated J.D. Scholten in 2018, he said, "That primary opponent, that was a minor part of the whole picture... I want people to read it and learn it. If I could tell the story in an op-ed or a press release, I would have done that by now. But it is too complex for that."
