In sheriff's supplemental pay dispute, Woodbury County Supervisors deny outside legal counsel claim

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied a claim for outside legal counsel from Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

The claim was for legal counsel from Klass Law Firm totaling $875, with $752.50 of the bill stemming from the sheriff seeking an attorney's opinion regarding supplemental pay for percentage deputies.

Board chair Keith Radig separated the claim from the consent agenda for a separate vote. The board voted 4-1 to deny the claim.

In June, Sheehan requested outside legal counsel of Douglas Phillips with Klass Law Firm to determine whose authority it is to provide county employees supplemental pay.

“There is no legal basis in Iowa Code or case law that supplemental pay must be approved by the Board of Supervisors,” Sheehan said of Phillips’ opinion. Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman asked for a written legal opinion from Phillips to review.

Widman had previously provided a memo to the board about supplemental pay, stating supplemental pay is permissible for additional services, but said in his analysis it would be determined by the Board of Supervisors.

On June 29, County Attorney Patrick Jennings sent a classified legal opinion to the board stating there is no law specifically stating who has the ultimate authority, but he believed the authority was with the sheriff. Sheehan said the opinion was based on a deeper review than Widman’s legal opinion.

At the time, Sheehan said he was moving forward with paying $49,600 in total to five sheriff’s deputies out of his approved budget without board approval based on the legal opinion.

Sheehan said when he began his position, it was set precedent that the sheriff has the authority to contact Phillips in matters related to the sheriff’s office. Sheehan said he spoke with former sheriffs Glenn Parrett and Dave Drew as well as Phillips. Phillips said it was a standard practice for at least 25 to 30 years.

Auditor Pat Gill agreed with Sheehan, stating the county has paid for outside legal counsel with Phillips on other matters such as human resources matters without board approval.

“The precedent has been that the sheriff – any sitting sheriff – has been able to do that without coming to the board and ask for permission,” Gill said.

Radig and Jeremy Taylor said this particular incident did not fit with the prior precedent of seeing legal counsel. Radig said in this condition, it seemed it was more opinion for Sheehan as a sheriff instead of for the board’s purview.

Budget Director Dennis Butler said Radig and Taylor asked him to watch the claims. Butler said there is Supreme Court decision that states the board has to provide prior approval for all attorney fees with outside counsel.

Board member Matthew Ung asked Sheehan why he didn’t seek advice from County Attorney Pat Jennings before seeking outside counsel. Sheehan said he didn’t know at the time that Widman hadn’t spoken with Jennings before providing his memo.

Board member Rocky De Witt said more often than not, when the board approaches Jennings with an issue, they are directed to seek outside legal counsel.

Sheehan asked if he needs to seek board approval every time he wants to seek outside legal counsel, for example at 2 a.m. if there is a death in the jail or other emergency situation where he requires legal guidance.

“The answer is yes,” Taylor said. Radig said in an emergency situation, he as the chair could provide approval.