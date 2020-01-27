In Sioux City, Democrat Yang likes arc with caucuses one week away

Many people wore black caps with one word, "Math," which was a reference to one of Yang's frequent campaign lines about himself in seeking to oust Republican President Donald Trump: "The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math."

When it came time to field questions from the audience, Morningside College senior Kailyn Robert asked Yang how he would implement the key policy piece he touts, a proposal to guarantee Americans a Universal Basic Income, although he's rebranded it as the Freedom Dividend.

That proposal, which Yang sees as a key way to address massive job displacement, would guarantee every citizen age 18 to 64 a monthly minimum, tax-free income of $1,000, without passing a means test or being required to work.

Yang mentioned the Freedom Dividend a few times, when citing the need to move beyond traditional ways of dealing with a drastically transformed economy. With malls and Main Street stores dying off due to online shopping and other substantial changes in the economy, Yang said there is a need for a "trickle up" policy.

He said it would been a boon to families who struggle to pay unexpected expenses, as well as retirees whose only income is Social Security.