In Sioux City, Democrat Yang likes arc with caucuses one week away

SIOUX CITY -- Fifty-one weeks ago on a cold evening, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang drew about 30 people in a private home in his first campaign stop in Sioux City.
On Monday, Yang held a rally that drew nearly 200 people at Morningside College, which he said shows a prime peaking point one week from the Iowa caucuses.
"I'll be your president a year from now, thank you, Sioux City," Yang said midway through the 45-minute rally.
Yang is not polling in the top tier of Democratic candidates in Iowa, as that is the domain of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who drew more than 1,000 people in Sioux City on Sunday night.
There were several enthusiastic people in the crowd that was heavy on college students, and Yang continually posed questions that many quickly yelled out answers to, showing they were well versed on many of his main frequent campaign topics.
Many people wore black caps with one word, "Math," which was a reference to one of Yang's frequent campaign lines about himself in seeking to oust Republican President Donald Trump: "The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math."
You have free articles remaining.
When it came time to field questions from the audience, Morningside College senior Kailyn Robert asked Yang how he would implement the key policy piece he touts, a proposal to guarantee Americans a Universal Basic Income, although he's rebranded it as the Freedom Dividend.
That proposal, which Yang sees as a key way to address massive job displacement, would guarantee every citizen age 18 to 64 a monthly minimum, tax-free income of $1,000, without passing a means test or being required to work.
Yang mentioned the Freedom Dividend a few times, when citing the need to move beyond traditional ways of dealing with a drastically transformed economy. With malls and Main Street stores dying off due to online shopping and other substantial changes in the economy, Yang said there is a need for a "trickle up" policy.
He said it would been a boon to families who struggle to pay unexpected expenses, as well as retirees whose only income is Social Security.
"Really, the economy needs to work for us. ... Your president should be improving your life and the lives of your family every day," he said.
Yang is a Silicon Valley and New York entrepreneur. Some of his well-received comments were when detailing how he supports term limits for members of Congress, asserting it could quickly be passed if current lawmakers were exempted, and on the necessity of addressing climate change.
Wrapping up at the end of seven questions from the audience, Yang said, "Get the word out, caucus for us February third."