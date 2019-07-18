{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Warren Sioux City campaign

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a town hall-style meeting Thursday in the student center at Sioux City's Morningside College.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A day after a crowd attending a President Donald Trump rally broke into a chant of "send her back" to address U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren said Thursday the president has "stirred racism and hatred" into a corrosive national climate.

As Trump read a list of Omar's past remarks Wednesday, the North Carolina crowd chanted, "Send her back."

In a Journal interview, Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, said, "It was just awful to see that last night. Donald Trump knew what he was doing."

On Sunday, Trump began a recent strand of invective towards Omar and three other female House Democrats, falsely portraying the women of color as foreigners in a tweet. He told them they should go back to the "broken and crime-infested places from which they came."

The congresswomen, who frequently blast Trump policies, include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar of Minnesota.  At the rally, the president said of the women, "They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave.' "

Trump on Thursday addressed the the rally chant, saying, "I was not happy with it, I disagree with it."

Warren said she sees it differently, "The (rally) videos show that is not so," and said Trump is trying to distance himself from the fallout after having previously "stirred racism and hatred."

Warren was in Sioux City to hold a rally at Morningside College, which was set to accommodate 250 people. She was introduced by Berkley Bedell, who is in his 90s and was the last Democrat to represent a Northwest Iowa congressional district.

On Friday, Warren will speak in Orange City, Iowa, at 10:15 a.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center, then participate in an AARP forum with fellow candidates Andrew YangMarianne Williamson and Beto O'Rourke in Sioux City.

On other issues in the Journal interview, Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said she's read the entire 448-page report that resulted from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election. Warren said she supports the Democratic-led House beginning impeachment proceedings for Trump, since she said the report showed Trump "welcomed" Russian help and in 10 instances tried to obstruct the Mueller investigation.

Additionally, she unveiled a new proposal holding regulations on the private equity industry. That would have constraints designed to stem the ability of private equity firm to buy a troubled business and "sell it off for spare parts," Warren said, leaving people in the area in the lurch.

