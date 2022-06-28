In Sioux City stop: Deidre DeJear, Democratic nominee for governor, slams Reynolds for making life difficult for everyday Iowans, promises to problem solve

SIOUX CITY -- For every attack Deidre DeJear had for Gov. Kim Reynolds during a Tuesday morning event with the Siouxland Progressive Women's group, the Iowa Democratic Party's nominee for governor also made attempts to bolster a feeling of solidarity.

"We have the ability to look people eye-to-eye and see that humanity that exists in that individual," DeJear said to to the crowd of 42 gathered on the second floor of Famous Dave's BBQ. "We're not fighting to prove a point anymore," DeJear added near the end of her remarks.

Not that the businesswoman and first Black female Iowan to earn a major party nomination for governor didn't promise to fight on a whole array of issues facing the state. In reference to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, DeJear said, "In these moments, these are the times we start to dig deep and know we have what it takes to do better."

When discussing the issue of education in the state slipping in national rankings, DeJear suggested it was time to hold more collective bargaining sessions with Iowa's public school teachers while also working to make sure every single student and parent is able to access early childhood education and care.

"This state is becoming a childcare desert," DeJear said. "Every child should have access to a quality public education."

Health care

DeJear, who graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, spoke too of more tangible investments she believes the state must make in order to thrive.

With public health, DeJear said she's heard Iowans tell her about having to drive 40 or 50 miles to get medical care.

"Our hospitals are in dire need of investment," she said. DeJear then noted how Iowa ranks as one of the worst states in America when it comes to the availability of psychiatric beds and having licensed mental health care workers.

Economics

As for the broader economy, she said both the state and businesses must do a better job of guaranteeing a living wage. At present, the starting minimum wage in Iowa is $7.25 an hour. In Nebraska, it's $9 an hour. South Dakota wages start at $9.95.

"We can't do better than Nebraska?" DeJear jokingly asked the crowd.

Along with wage increases, DeJear said the housing stock needs to expand and unemployment benefits must be more robust. Earlier this month, Reynolds signed a bill into law that reduces the length of state unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16. DeJear said the move was the wrong approach.

"If we're going to get people back to work we've got to increase opportunities," she said.

During the Q&A portion of the event, DeJear, who has worked with small business to help them grow, said she doesn't hear broad complaints from people about inflation but rather how they're able to make ends meet when it comes to paying for certain essentials.

"Everything is inflated," DeJear said. "What are we going to do about it?"

Get the message out

Near the end of her stump speech, DeJear circled back to the notion of personalizing the campaign and reaching people on their terms.

When a woman asked if it was important to find politically independent friends and discuss philosophical similarities with them, DeJear couldn't wait to respond with an "absolutely."

As for those who may have checked out of the system entirely, DeJear emphasized the importance of simply asking people how they're doing. That message resonated with attendee Joan Tozier. "It's a matter of how we can get everyone together and work with them," Tozier said.

DeJear ran for Iowa Secretary of State — the state’s top elections official — in 2018. She was defeated by Republican incumbent Secretary of State Paul Pate. Earlier this month, she chose Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County auditor, as her running mate. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published in March showed Reynolds with an 8-point lead over DeJear, 51% to 43%.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

