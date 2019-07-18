SIOUX CITY -- A day after a crowd at a President Donald Trump rally broke into a chant of "send her back" in reference to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren said Thursday that Trump has "stirred racism and hatred" into a corrosive national climate.
Warren spoke to a Journal reporter the day after Trump renewed his attacks on Omar, D-Minn., at a rally in North Carolina. As Trump read a list of remarks by Omar, who was born in Somalia, the crowd chanted, "Send her back."
"It was just awful to see that last night," Warren told the Journal. "Donald Trump knew what he was doing."
On Sunday, Trump began a strand of invective toward Omar and three other female House Democrats of color. In a tweet, he said they should "go back" to the "broken and crime-infested places from which they came."
The other three congresswomen, who frequently blast Trump policies, include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
At Wednesday's rally, Trump said, "They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, 'Hey if you don't like it, let 'em leave, let 'em leave.'" On Thursday, Trump addressed the audience's chant at the rally, saying, "I was not happy with it, I disagree with it."
Warren saw the issue differently. "The videos show that is not so," she said, suggesting Trump is now trying to distance himself from the fallout after he previously "stirred racism and hatred."
Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, was in Sioux City to hold a rally at Morningside College, which attracted up to 250 people. She was introduced by former Northwest Iowa congressman Berkley Bedell, who has endorsed Warren. Now in his 90s, he was the last Democrat to represent a Northwest Iowa congressional district.
On Friday, Warren will speak in Orange City, Iowa, at 10:15 a.m. at Prairie Winds Event Center, then participate in an AARP forum with fellow candidates Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson and Beto O'Rourke in Sioux City.