SIOUX CITY -- Matthew Whitaker, the former acting U.S. attorney general and an Iowa native, told a few dozen attendees at the annual Woodbury County Republican Party fundraising event Friday evening that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is not rooting their impeachment inquiry in the words of the Constitution.
Rather, he said, the Democrats are basing the inquiry on their personal animosity toward President Trump.
"One of the things that I see right now, happening in our country, in this impeachment discussion, is it appears that no one on the left actually quotes the Constitution," said Whitaker, who was the event's headline speaker.
"And so, what they stand for is not a country of laws, but a country of individuals and their feelings. And so, if they can get enough members of the House to feel like the president should be impeached, then they'll do it, instead of actually looking at what the Constitution says."
Several Republican candidates for Iowa's 4th Congressional district, including Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steve Reeder spoke to the crowd at the Sioux City Country Club, while Rep. Steve King gave a telephonic address. Randy Feenstra, another Republican King challenger, could not make it to the event; Woodbury County Republican Party Central Committee chairwoman Suzan Stewart read a statement on his behalf.
The impeachment inquiry began last month, and stems from a whistleblower report of a July phone call President Donald Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about gathering potentially damaging information on the family of political rival Joe Biden.
Trump has called the impeachment inquiry an "illegitimate process" and has pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for a formal vote before the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats were trying to "cancel out" Trump's 2016 election.
Now a self-described "private citizen" and frequent Fox News commentator, Whitaker served as the acting attorney general in the Trump administration for part of 2018 and 2019, after the November 2018 resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He had been the attorney general's chief of staff in the 13 months prior.
He left the office after William Barr took over the post.
At a small press conference held before the actual speech, Whitaker said the House "should take an official impeachment inquiry vote in order to begin the process." He added that, as far as he can tell, Trump's actions have not risen to the Constitutional standard of "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."
"In other impeachments, there has been clearly a path, the House should follow, that I don't think they are, currently," Whitaker said. Speaker Pelosi this week reportedly declined to hold a House impeachment vote.
Whitaker warned the crowd of the creeping threat of socialism; he described a recent trip to the Korean peninsula, which he said is controlled by socialist administrations in both the North and South.
"It's scary how fragile what we have here is. And it reminds me -- and I want to say to you something that Benjamin Franklin said, when he came out of the drafting of the Constitution. He was asked, 'What did you give us? What did you create?' 'A Republic, if you can keep it,' was his answer," Whitaker said.
"It is incredibly fragile. We have seen conservatism expand and contract worldwide and in this nation. And it is no given that tomorrow when we wake up, that our ideas and ideals are going to be held as deeply as they are today."
Whitaker, who made a run for Iowa state Treasurer in 2002 and tried for a Senate seat in 2014, said he was glad to address the crowd as a visitor, rather than as an office-seeker. In all, Whitaker estimated he's made 50 visits to Sioux City, in various capacities, over the course of his career.
"This is good that I'm not running for anything, because I feel like I've been in front of this group many times, asking for your vote. You didn't give it to me!" Whitaker joked.