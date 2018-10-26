SIOUX CITY -- Former Democratic state Rep. David Dawson is seeking to rejoin the Legislature, while state Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, is aiming to win his first full term in the Iowa Senate District 3 seat.
Carlin gave up his House seat to enter a special election in December after former Sen. Bill Anderson, R-Pierson, resigned to take an economic development job in Cherokee County. In the special election in the Republican-leaning district, Carlin edged Todd Wendt, a Democrat and retired school superintendent from Le Mars, 54-46. Wendt carried the Woodbury County portion of the district, while Carlin captured the most votes in the portion in Plymouth County.
Dawson represented a Sioux City district for two terms after winning in 2012 and 2014. He decided not to run for re-election in 2016. Now residing in Lawton, Dawson was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 3 in the June primary election. Carlin was also unopposed in the Republican primary.
Both men are attorneys.
Senate District 3 includes the western two-thirds of Plymouth County and northern and western areas of Woodbury County, including Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. There are 17,627 registered Republican voters, compared to 8,935 registered Democrats and 13,059 no party voters in the district.
JIM CARLIN
Party: Republican
Age: 55
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Lawyer
Electoral experience: Won Iowa House District 6 seat in 2016, Senate District 3 seat in December 2017 special election.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Taxation. The handcuffs of excessive taxation and regulation need to be taken off Northwest Iowa. I am committed to creating a freer, more dynamic and more competitive playing field for our businesses that will lead to higher incomes, job creation and a growing population base.
2. Property taxes. Property valuations continue to rise by as much as 10 percent each year and seniors on fixed incomes cannot keep up. Property taxes should be frozen for seniors on a limited, fixed income at 65, excluding veterans' benefits.
Why vote for me: Leadership is defined by results and where it takes you. The economic security of our families and seniors are threatened by high government taxation and flawed legislation. Senate Republicans voted to pass meaningful tax reform and created a new hybrid of health insurance that will take some of the financial stress off. Rep. Stan Gustafson and I wrote and saw passage of a law that makes Iowa schools more secure by mandating an active shooter protocol and annual drills. We are driven to produce tangible results that will benefit all Iowans.
DAVID DAWSON
Party: Democratic
Age: 45
Residence: Lawton
Occupation: Prosecutor for Woodbury County Attorney's Office
Electoral experience: Unsuccessfully sought Iowa House seat in 2010, and won terms to Iowa House in 2012 and 2014.
Main issues for 2018:
1. Providing adequate resources for Iowa students. I support providing adequate funding to Iowa students from preschool through community college to keep tuition costs down and to ensure we have the best teachers and up-to-date technologies for students to succeed in the 21st century.
2. Increasing wages for Iowa workers. I support raising wages for Iowa workers, including restoring collective bargaining rights, to compete with Nebraska and South Dakota.
Why vote for me: I am a Northwest Iowa native. I have a history of bipartisan accomplishments during my previous four years in the Iowa House. During 2016, I was recognized with the Gold Star Award by the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association for excellence in leadership on public safety and law enforcement issues. I have a strong work ethic and vow to serve the best interests of Northwest Iowans to grow Iowa together by strengthening our education system and raising incomes for Iowa families rather than serving out-of-state special interests.