Incumbent Wheeler, Johnson square off in heavily Republican Iowa House District 4

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, is running for a third two-year term in the Iowa House in a district where Republicans dominate.

Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton, is seeking to deny Wheeler the win in the Iowa House District 4 election. The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5. The district, which covers most of Sioux County, has 14,529 active Republican voters compared to 1,950 Democratic voters. Another 3,357 are registered as no party.

SKYLER WHEELER

Party: Republican

Age: 27

Residence: Orange City

Occupation: Iowa House representative

Electoral experience: Elected twice to the Iowa House, 2016 and 2018.

Main issues for 2020:

1. Continuing to pass a conservative budget. Iowa is ranked as one of the best as far as state budgets are concerned dealing with the coronavirus and that is due to conservative budgeting principles Republicans adhere to.

2. Defending life and liberty. I will continue to fight to protect the unborn, religious freedom and the Second Amendment.