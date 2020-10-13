Incumbent Wheeler, Johnson square off in heavily Republican Iowa House District 4

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, is running for a third two-year term in the Iowa House in a district where Republicans dominate.
Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton, is seeking to deny Wheeler the win in the Iowa House District 4 election. The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5. The district, which covers most of Sioux County, has 14,529 active Republican voters compared to 1,950 Democratic voters. Another 3,357 are registered as no party.
SKYLER WHEELER
Party: Republican
Age: 27
Residence: Orange City
Occupation: Iowa House representative
Electoral experience: Elected twice to the Iowa House, 2016 and 2018.
Main issues for 2020:
1. Continuing to pass a conservative budget. Iowa is ranked as one of the best as far as state budgets are concerned dealing with the coronavirus and that is due to conservative budgeting principles Republicans adhere to.
2. Defending life and liberty. I will continue to fight to protect the unborn, religious freedom and the Second Amendment.
Why vote for me: After four years, the people of Sioux County can clearly see the results that we have delivered. From tax cuts to the Heartbeat Bill to increased local control in education, we have clearly shown we will fight for our values in Des Moines and not cave to pressure from the radical left. A vote for me is a vote for freedom, prosperity and smaller government.
BJORN JOHNSON
Party: Democratic
Age: 36
Residence: Ireton
Occupation: Business development representative/sales
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2020:
1. Education: Initially I will seek to restore teachers' full bargaining rights, increase meal access for students, and work to protect IPERS permanently.
2. Environment: I will push for improved recycling programs at all levels of the community, seek to improve net metering policies and tax credits to encourage the adoption of residential renewable energy sources. I would also seek to expand policies that encourage farmers to adopt conservation practices regarding soil/erosion and runoff issues.
Why vote for me: I'm a fifth generation Iowan who grew up on a farm in an agricultural community where I learned the value of a hard day's work. I appreciate what the past can teach us while being open, excited and ready for the changes we don't yet know about. Lastly, I'm not here to start a political career or make a name for myself; I am running to ensure everyone in District 4 has a representative willing to listen and model respectful behavior for all.
