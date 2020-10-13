 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Incumbent Wheeler, Johnson square off in heavily Republican Iowa House District 4
View Comments
top story

Incumbent Wheeler, Johnson square off in heavily Republican Iowa House District 4

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, is running for a third two-year term in the Iowa House in a district where Republicans dominate.

Bjorn Johnson, a Democrat from Ireton, is seeking to deny Wheeler the win in the Iowa House District 4 election. The election is on Nov. 3, and early voting in Iowa began on Oct. 5. The district, which covers most of Sioux County, has 14,529 active Republican voters compared to 1,950 Democratic voters. Another 3,357 are registered as no party.

Skyler Wheeler

Wheeler

SKYLER WHEELER

Party: Republican

Age: 27

Residence: Orange City

Occupation: Iowa House representative

Electoral experience: Elected twice to the Iowa House, 2016 and 2018.

Main issues for 2020:

1. Continuing to pass a conservative budget. Iowa is ranked as one of the best as far as state budgets are concerned dealing with the coronavirus and that is due to conservative budgeting principles Republicans adhere to.

2. Defending life and liberty. I will continue to fight to protect the unborn, religious freedom and the Second Amendment.

Why vote for me: After four years, the people of Sioux County can clearly see the results that we have delivered. From tax cuts to the Heartbeat Bill to increased local control in education, we have clearly shown we will fight for our values in Des Moines and not cave to pressure from the radical left. A vote for me is a vote for freedom, prosperity and smaller government.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bjorn Johnson

Johnson

BJORN JOHNSON

Party: Democratic

Age: 36

Residence: Ireton

Occupation: Business development representative/sales

Electoral experience: First run for elective office

Main issues for 2020:

1. Education: Initially I will seek to restore teachers' full bargaining rights, increase meal access for students, and work to protect IPERS permanently.

2. Environment: I will push for improved recycling programs at all levels of the community, seek to improve net metering policies and tax credits to encourage the adoption of residential renewable energy sources. I would also seek to expand policies that encourage farmers to adopt conservation practices regarding soil/erosion and runoff issues.

Why vote for me: I'm a fifth generation Iowan who grew up on a farm in an agricultural community where I learned the value of a hard day's work. I appreciate what the past can teach us while being open, excited and ready for the changes we don't yet know about. Lastly, I'm not here to start a political career or make a name for myself; I am running to ensure everyone in District 4 has a representative willing to listen and model respectful behavior for all.

Democrats believe Iowa House majority in reach
Steve King calls Confederate flag 'symbol of Southern Pride,' Black Lives Matter 'the real Rebels'
WATCH NOW: Greenfield in Sioux City says she opposes Supreme Court expansion
Ernst in Sioux City says 'I, unlike my opponent ... actually get out into the counties across Iowa'

Coming next

Today the Journal begins a series of previews on contested races for state legislative seats representing Northwest Iowa.

Today: Iowa House District 4

Thursday: Iowa House District 11

Friday: Iowa House District 17

Saturday: Iowa House District 18

Wednesday: Iowa House District 13

Thursday: Iowa House District 14

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Chris Janicek answers why he’s running for Senate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News