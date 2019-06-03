SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Monday he has requested records on clergy abuse from the state's four Catholic dioceses, including the Sioux City-based diocese.
Miller’s office also has launched a hotline (855-620-7000) for survivors to call to report abuse.
Dioceses in Sioux City, Davenport, Des Moines and Dubuque were asked to turn over the requested records by Aug. 1.
Miller is seeking records and files on several topics, including lists of all priests, deacons, or other clergy who have been deemed as “credibly accused” and “not credible” accusations of sexual abuse by the dioceses, as well as the definition of “credibly accused,” “sexual misconduct” and “sexual abuse.”
The attorney general also is requesting notes from meetings of diocesan boards of reviews that were convened to consider accusations; documentation of reports of abuse received by diocesan officials and actions taken; and copies of all settlement agreements that diocesan officials entered into with abuse survivors.
In the letters to the bishops, the Iowa attorney general said his office has met with survivors of abuse by clergy and invited victims to contact the office.
“In some cases, their stories have never been made public. These survivors have urged us to investigate and bring attention to the injustice they and others have suffered,” Miller wrote. “We agree that full transparency is necessary to provide justice and ultimately, reconciliation and healing.”
Miller said he appreciated that bishops met with him and made public the lists of credibly accused priests.
“But we believe that in this context, a credible third-party review is warranted,” the attorney general added.
In February, the Sioux City diocese made public the names of 28 priests who had been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 100 children while serving in the sprawling Northwest Iowa diocese. A diocese review board prepared the report after examining records dating to the diocese's founding in 1902. The most recent case occurred in 1995, and none of the priests currently serve in the ministry or are active with youth. All but six are deceased, the diocese said.
But last month, an advocacy group, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, called on the Sioux City diocese to identify other church leaders who abused children or adults.
SNAP president Tim Lennon, who was abused by a priest in Sioux City as a 12-year-old in the 1960s, said the diocese list excluded nuns, brothers and deacons and religious order priests who have been accused of abuse. The church also did not list priests or other church officials who victimized other adults, he said.
In a statement, the diocese noted its independent review board "worked diligently" to review all allegations of priests – including deacons and religious order priests – who have been credibly accused of abuse of a minor while serving in the diocese. Any allegation brought against a brother or nun is referred to their individual religious order for review and action, the diocese said.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, who appeared with Lennon at a May 22 news conference in Des Moines, praised Miller’s latest actions.
“While the attorney general’s request of the Catholic dioceses was limited only to clergy, I am hopeful he will expand the scope of the investigation to include any sex abuse reported in their dioceses,” Petersen said in a statement.
She also called on the Legislature next session to pass meaningful legislation “to remove Iowa’s criminal and civil statute of limitations and give adult survivors a five-year period to seek justice.”
Tom Chapman, executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference, said the Catholic bishops of Iowa are pledging cooperation with Miller’s request for information to be voluntarily provided regarding clergy sexual abuse.
“Each diocese, in the interest of transparency and accountability, plans to comply with the attorney general’s request,” Chapman said in a statement. “In fact, most of the information requested is already a matter of public record.
“Also, the efforts of each diocese to protect minors from clergy sexual abuse have for many years now been subject to an annual credible third-party review,” Chapman added. “It is our hope that the attorney general will use the resources of his office to protect minors from the scourge of sexual abuse wherever it occurs, and not limit his focus just on the Catholic Church.”
Miller's office said trained advocates will be available to gather information from survivors who call the state's new hotline.
Survivors also can fill out a questionnaire at iowaattorneygeneral.gov. (A Spanish-language version is available.)
An investigator will review reports and may seek more information. The identities of survivors will remain confidential.
The Journal's Des Moines Bureau contributed to this story.