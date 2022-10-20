Iowa House District 10 race pits four-term incumbent against no-party independent

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot.

In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg and West Bend, four-term Republican incumbent Rep. John Wills is running against farmer and fellow Spirit Lake resident Dan Wahl.

John Wills (copy) Iowa State House Rep. John Wills (R-Spirit Lake) is running in Iowa House District 10 for a fifth term.

Wills, 56, works outside of the legislature as a "clean water alliance coordinator" in Dickinson County. He said he's vying for a fifth term, in part, to further advance past achievements in the Iowa House of Representatives.

"I will tell you that I don’t think we’re done with taxes yet," Wills said after touting his involvement in passage of the $1.9 billion state income tax cut in the 2022 legislative session.

He then emphasized the need for Iowa to continue to address workforce issues.

"That has all kinds of ramifications, from childcare, to school, to health care, to mental health," Wills said. "The whole gamut of things really revolves around the workforce. So we need to really have a robust plan for developing our workforce and keeping people here and bringing more people to the state."

Dan Wahl Dan Wahl, a farmer from Spirit Lake, is running as a no-party independent in the Iowa House District 10 race against Rep. John Wills.

Wahl, 55, said his proudest accomplishment as a farmer on small family farm with a wife and two children is surviving the industry through all of its ups and downs.

"I think that has really made me who I am today as far as weathering the storm," Wahl said.

According to him, Wahl didn't intend to throw his hat into the electoral ring until he heard about plans to run a portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon-capture pipeline through his land. Wahl said he and a group of fellow concerned citizens raised the issue at a political forum and didn't like what they heard. Now he's seeking office and said he has a lawsuit against him from Summit.

"I'm the face of what it looks like to stand up to big corporate money," Wahl said. If elected, he said the stopping construction of the pipeline would be the issue.

Dividing lines

Wahl said one of the major things that differentiates him from Wills is support for the public school system.

"I think it needs to be supported and my opponent just once just pushes the private school vouchers left and right. I don't see where he thinks our schools are going so wrong and need to be pushed into a private voucher system. I think my tax money should stay with my public schools," Wahl said. "It just seems like you know, he's, he's doing whatever the agenda his party is telling him to do and not listening to the people."

Wahl then added he has "no interest in being the politician" while Wills has served as Speaker Pro Tempore in the Iowa House. "I feel like he is living with the elites and I'm down on the common ground with the people in our community," he said.

Wills believes those lawmaking bona fides are crucial to getting things done that will help folks in House District 10.

"Because I have those groups of people that I work with, I can really say that I can get things accomplished that a lot of people don't," Wills said.

Wills then heralded his defense of the Bills of Rights, particularly the First, Second and Fifth Amendments.

"I believe the Constitution is what it says. So I guess people can take me at face value and know what they're getting."