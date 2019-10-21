DAKOTA DUNES -- While some people who work in agriculture are questioning the strength of support that President Donald Trump has for corn-based ethanol fuel, the three Siouxland governors said Monday the fellow Republican is still a friend to farmers.
"This is a president who is listening to and working hard for farmers," Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said, as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem looked on at the longstanding Tri-State Governors' Conference.
"We need to get this RFS right ... 15 billion gallons is 15 billion gallons," Ricketts said.
Last week, Iowa renewable fuels industry leaders said they expect Trump to honor the deal his office struck with them on the federal ethanol mandate and to reject a proposal made by his environmental protection office. In that Johnston, Iowa, event, a farmer said the constant tug of war over the Renewable Fuel Standard over the past three years has caused Trump to lose significant support among Iowa farmers.
The RFS rule requires the refining industry to blend biofuels into the nation’s fuel supply, creating a 15-billion-gallon yearly market for biofuels. The law allows the EPA to exempt small refineries if they prove compliance would cause disproportionate economic hardship.
They were told by Trump administration officials on Oct. 3, the federal government would restore to the RFS millions of gallons of ethanol lost by the administration’s granting waivers to oil refineries.
The number of lost gallons was to be calculated by a three-year average of granted waivers, which is a critical computation for industry leaders. However, the EPA then published proposed rules, saying the restored gallons would instead be calculated based on a three-year average of relief recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Iowa industry leaders said the EPA proposal creates too much uncertainty, and made clear they expect the Trump administration to reject the proposal and adhere to the deal presented to them earlier this month. Reynolds said there is a 30-day window in which people need to weigh in with federal officials on the RFS specifics.
Noem said the EPA action was steered by "the oil lobby and bureaucrats ... I think the president's intention was clear."
Reynolds said Trump "is committed to adhering to the rule. We just need the EPA."
The governors were discussing one of four issues set for discussion in a conference that was held for the 16th time since 1988 in metro Sioux City.
In the forum two years ago, Ricketts cited the quest to expand biofuels in Nebraska, noting the "night and day" difference in working with the agencies that had been led in prior years by Democratic President Barack Obama.
The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce organizes the Tri-State Governors Conference, rotating the location between Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.
The meeting has been held roughly every other year since the inaugural meeting in February 1988, which former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad organized.
In other topics, the governors and chamber officials discussed affordable workforce housing and technical education implementation in high schools. For the third straight forum, the governors heard that highly skilled blue-collar jobs are increasingly hard to fill in the three bordering states.
Noem is in her first year as governor, after eight years as a congresswoman, and the other governors have longer tenures. In one of the lighter moments at the conference, Reynolds described a legislative piece she had proposed for a total of $20 million, while state lawmakers only approved $5 million.
With a smile, she advised Noem that governors usually don't get all they wish in working out bills with lawmakers. Reynolds paused, then recalled Noem had good success with her initial-year proposals in the Republican-controlled South Dakota Legislature.
"Well, she gets everything," Reynolds said, as laughs went through the crowd of at least 200 people at the Dakota Dunes hotel.