Iowa Rep. Feenstra calls for protest at Capitol to end since "world is watching"

SIOUX CITY -- Amid a chaotic situation in which supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed past police and into the U.S. Senate building, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra on Wednesday afternoon said he was safe and called on protesters to dissipate.
In a message to the Journal near 2:30 p.m., Feenstra, a Republican who is in his first week of representing the Iowa 4th Congressional District, said he was "devastated by events that are happening."
That came about one hour after Feenstra tweeted about the unrest, writing, "It's every American's right to protest peacefully. Violence is never the answer. Thank you Capitol Police for working today & every day to keep us safe. If you or someone you know are a part of the protest, please remain peaceful & ask others to do the same. The world is watching."
Additionally, Siouxland Congressmen Dusty Johnson, of South Dakota, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska were safe at spots in the Capitol, and called for a halt to the civil unrest.
The unrest took place near the beginning of a congressional joint session for certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, where some Republican officeholders were pushing against that, in support of Trump.
There were tense moments Wednesday, as rank-and-file Trump supporters marched on the Capitol Building and engaged with riot police. Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol, forcing the lockdown of the building.
In remarks at about 3 p.m., Biden called the protesters a "mob," and called on Trump to tell them to stand down.
"It is an insurrection," Biden said.
A few minutes later, Trump did that, telling protesters, "You have to go home now, we have to have peace," while also adding that he won the November election in a "landslide".
The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is usually a routine event. However, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, has pushed to not accept that Biden, the Democrat who also won the popular vote by 7 million, won the electoral contest, with his 306 votes to Trump's 232.
Vice President Mike Pence presided over the joint session, and in a statement right before that began in the early afternoon, Pence noted his ceremonial role did not extend to the power to discard electoral votes. Just after 1 p.m. Central Standard Time, Pence was escorted from the Senate, which went into recess and the Capitol was locked down.
Right about that time, Trump tweeted, "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"
Also on Wednesday, Johnson, a Republican, in release said he "will vote to uphold the election results that were certified, recounted, and audited from various states across the nation."
Taking the opposite stance is U.S. Rep. Smith, a Republican who represents Northeast Nebraska, who will contest the Electoral Contest results. Regarding the protests, Smith issued a Wednesday afternoon statement saying he was safe at the Capitol.
"While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive," Smith said.
The Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reported Johnson and his staff are safe and have been taken from Capitol Hill to an undisclosed location.
Trump in a Wednesday press conference raged against Republicans who didn't support him. At a Monday campaign rally in Georgia, he declared at a campaign he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency and he appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!" That tweet was marked by Twitter with the message, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
At least 12 senators and more than 100 House members allied with Trump have pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud. They will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that are expected to fail.
Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud have been roundly rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state and judges, including justices on the Supreme Court. Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.