Iowa Rep. Feenstra calls for protest at Capitol to end since "world is watching"

Right about that time, Trump tweeted, "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!"

Also on Wednesday, Johnson, a Republican, in release said he "will vote to uphold the election results that were certified, recounted, and audited from various states across the nation."

Taking the opposite stance is U.S. Rep. Smith, a Republican who represents Northeast Nebraska, who will contest the Electoral Contest results. Regarding the protests, Smith issued a Wednesday afternoon statement saying he was safe at the Capitol.

"While many protestors are exercising their constitutional right to be heard peacefully, I urge all protestors to do so and to follow the directions of law enforcement. We are working to ensure concerns about the conduct of the presidential election in several states are heard through the existing legal process, and illegal disruptions of this process are unacceptable and not constructive," Smith said.

The Sioux Falls Argus-Leader reported Johnson and his staff are safe and have been taken from Capitol Hill to an undisclosed location.