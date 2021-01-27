Iowa Rep. Feenstra named to House Budget, Science committees

SIOUX CITY -- The full slate of U.S. House committee assignments has been set for freshman U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who said he is primed to help set legislation that will be beneficial to Iowans.

Feenstra on Monday was placed on the House Agriculture Committee, which was a prime committee he had sought in order to advocate for policies that could benefit farmers and agribusinesses. Now, his committee roster has been finalized, by landing on the House Committee on the Budget and also the Science, Space, and Technology panel.

“On these committees, I will work to address our growing national debt crisis and look for opportunities to advance agricultural technology to improve the lives of Iowa farmers," Feenstra said in a Wednesday release.

Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, was elected to a two-year term in November in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. An allotment of three committees is considered a typical amount for House members.