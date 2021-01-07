Iowa Rep. Feenstra votes to affirm Electoral College result, thwarting Trump push

SIOUX CITY -- In an important moment landing amid chaotic civil unrest in his first week as a congressman, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra late Wednesday evening announced his vote for certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, after other fellow Republicans in recent days had pushed against that, in support of President Donald Trump.
In a release that didn't cite Biden by name, Feenstra said it was time to end the uncertainty about the election.
“When I was sworn into office on Sunday, with my hand on our family’s Bible, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Today, that is what I'll do," Feenstra said.
"The Twelfth Amendment to the Constitution states, ‘The person having the greatest Number of [Electoral College] votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed.’ To date, no state has sent a new slate of electors -- even though they have the constitutional power to do so. Therefore, the results of the Electoral College will stand."
At the same time, Feenstra said he supports Republican efforts to hold congressional "hearings on election integrity, so Iowans and all Americans can once again have faith in our elections."
Trump had supported Feenstra in his Iowa 4th District Congressional seat bid in 2020, which he won by first outpolling 18-year U.S. Rep. Steve King in a primary election, then by winning handily in November.
The congressional joint session to count electoral votes is usually a routine event, but U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, had pushed an effort to not accept that President-elect Biden, the Democrat who also won the popular vote by 7 million, won the electoral contest.
Just about the time the Wednesday special session began, there were tense moments, as rank-and-file Trump supporters marched on the Capitol Building and engaged with riot police. They stormed past police barricades and and breached the House and Senate chambers.
Vice President Mike Pence presided over the joint session, and in a statement right before that began in the early afternoon, Pence noted his ceremonial role did not extend to the power to discard electoral votes. Just after 1 p.m. Central Standard Time, Pence was escorted from the Senate, which went into recess and the Capitol was locked down.
Lawmakers resumed Electoral College deliberations late Wednesday, about the time Feenstra released his statement.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, lawmakers finished their work, confirming Biden won the election. Pence announced the tally, 306-232.
Feenstra also addressed the tense and unruly episode.
“Today is a very sad day in our nation’s history. While every American has a First Amendment right to free speech, which includes the right to peacefully protest, violence is never the answer. A woman died during the events that unfolded. Our beautiful Capitol -- a symbol of our Republic -- was desecrated in front of the world," he said in the release.
Trump in a Wednesday press conference raged against Republicans who didn't support him.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted, "The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!" That tweet was marked by Twitter with the message, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
At least 12 senators and more than 100 House members allied with Trump had pledged to challenge the results from several battleground states, citing Trump’s repeated, baseless charges of widespread fraud.
Said Feenstra, “I will always be a strong advocate and supporter of efforts to uphold the security and trust Americans have in our election system, such as implementing strict voter ID laws like we have here in Iowa. That is why I signed on to a letter with my freshman colleagues urging House leadership to take action and support the integrity of our election process."
Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud have been roundly rejected by Republican and Democratic election officials in state after state and judges, including justices on the Supreme Court. Trump's former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome.