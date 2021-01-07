Iowa Rep. Feenstra votes to affirm Electoral College result, thwarting Trump push

SIOUX CITY -- In an important moment landing amid chaotic civil unrest in his first week as a congressman, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra late Wednesday evening announced his vote for certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, after other fellow Republicans in recent days had pushed against that, in support of President Donald Trump.

In a release that didn't cite Biden by name, Feenstra said it was time to end the uncertainty about the election.

“When I was sworn into office on Sunday, with my hand on our family’s Bible, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Today, that is what I'll do," Feenstra said.

"The Twelfth Amendment to the Constitution states, ‘The person having the greatest Number of [Electoral College] votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed.’ To date, no state has sent a new slate of electors -- even though they have the constitutional power to do so. Therefore, the results of the Electoral College will stand."