Iowa Sen. Craig Williams opts against re-election after being paired in district with Sen. Jason Schultz

MANNING, Iowa -- It's been less than a month and already the redistricting forced by new election maps for Iowa's new congressional and legislative districts hasn't been kind.

State Sen. Craig Williams, R-Manning, who won the seat for the current Senate District 6 during the 2020 cycle, won't seek re-election when his term is up. The reason why? Because a chunk of the newly drawn Senate District 6, which includes all of the counties of Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Ida and Shelby as well as a sliver of Pottawattamie County, has been represented by Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, since 2014, the Carroll Times Herald reported.

Williams, an agri-businessman who also serves as chairman of the Carroll County Republican Party, represents all of Audubon, Carroll, Buena Vista and Sac counties and a portion of Crawford County in the current Senate District 6.

"We’d be giving people a choice between two very similar candidates,” Williams told the Times Herald.

Thousands of Iowans will have different lawmakers representing their interests at the Statehouse in Des Moines and the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

After approval of the new district maps, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, who represents House District 50, quickly announced he will be seeking re-election in the newly formed House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western part of Bremer County.

In Linn County, Rep. Molly Donahue, who represents a district that stretches from northeast Cedar Rapids and Marion to Ely, now is in a district with fellow Democratic Rep. Eric Gjerde. She announced plans to run in Senate 37, where there is no incumbent.

Rep. Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids previously announced plans to run for a seat held by fellow Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg, who is not seeking re-election in the new Senate 39. But Democrats Sami Scheetz and Peggy Stover are both running to succeed Bennett in the new southeast Cedar Rapids House 78.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

