Iowa Senate District 5 race pits two Republican candidates

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Less than six months after winning a special election to fill a vacant seat in Iowa Senate District 1, State Sen. Dave Rowley, R-Spirit Lake, faces a primary opponent in a different district.

In the June 7 GOP primary, Rowley, a musician and insurance agent, is running against Dave Dow, a high school math teacher from Emmetsburg, to see who will represent the newly formed Iowa Senate District 5. The large newly-drawn district includes all of Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago counties, as well as a portion of northern Clay County, including a sliver of Spencer. Major cities in the district include Spirit Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Algona and Forest City.

No Democratic candidate filed for the primary in the district dominated by Republican voters so whoever wins the GOP primary will be presumptive winner in the November general election.

Rowley, who still plays shows at the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association and Pearson Lake Arts Center in the Iowa Great Lakes region, said the two political issues he was most-focused on in his abbreviated first term in the legislature were tax relief and workforce development.

On the matter of taxes, Rowley said via email: "This year Republicans passed into law a path to lower our current state income tax rates to a 3.9% flat tax over the next four years. This, in addition to eliminating retirement income tax and reduction of the corporate income tax rate, has Iowa as the fourth lowest among all states that charge income tax. This will be a help to all during this time of record high inflation. "

As for labor, Rowley said he's pushed for bills to reduce certain regulations and testing requirements. "I am on the Human Resources, Labor and Business, and Judiciary committees," Rowley said. "In all three we sent to the Governor’s desk bills that will improve our workforce and support future employment. In addition to these actions, we are working with public schools, community colleges, businesses large and small to prepare students and young families for careers that will keep them in Iowa with good income opportunities."

When voters go to the polls on June 7, Rowley said they should consider voting for him because he voted on bills that have defended rights and liberties and because he would be a strong advocate for the entire Senate District.

"I believe our NW Iowa communities are leaders in our state. I will listen to the people of District 5 and work hard for them in the next session," Rowley said.

Though Dow, a Washington native, did not respond to the Journal's question by press time, he's posted on his campaign's Facebook page about running to "fight for Iowans and their right to bear arms, choice of schools and education, the right to Free Speech and the ultimate right to have control over your body and health choices."

On the same social media page, Dow's also touted an endorsement from the Constitution Action Network (a conservative grassroots group) and linked to a survey he did with the conservative media outlet The Iowa Standard.

In a Standard post from May 1, Dow said, as legislator, he would look to the Bible first and then to the U.S. Constitution. He then went on to say he favors: a flax tax, a "Protect Life Amendment" to the Iowa Constitution (which would ban abortions), a bathroom bill in Iowa that would require people "biological males" to use the boys' bathroom and "biological females" to use the girls' bathroom and more audits of the voting process.

When posting an "action item" back in April, Dow said, if elected, he'd be "uncompromising for Iowa."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.