Iowa State Senator Rocky De Witt maintains seat on Woodbury County Jail Board

SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt has been reappointed to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, the joint city-county board overseeing the new jail.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the resolution on Tuesday. It allows De Witt to complete the remainder of his term on the Authority as the Board of Supervisors appointed commissioner, which ends December 2027.

"I think he's an asset to the LEC board and I think he's an asset to the people of Woodbury County," said LEC chair Ron Wieck.

De Witt had to resign from the Board of Supervisors after winning election to the Iowa Senate. He submitted his resignation effective Jan. 3 and attended his last Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 20.

Woodbury County Jail construction The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center is shown under construction Wednesday.

The original resolution appointing De Witt to the seat stated resignation from the Board of Supervisors vacates the authority position.

The authority's articles of incorporation state the Board of Supervisors elects one commissioner for the authority that lives in the area outside the county seat. It does not require the individual to be a County Supervisor.

“There’s nothing in the reading of [the bylaws and board resolution] to my mind that prohibits him from being reappointed to the term he’s currently on," Chair Matthew Ung said.

He added De Witt has institutional knowledge of the process of the jail project and would be helpful to avoid a vacancy. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said it made sense for De Witt to continue to see the project through the construction phase.

“I don’t see any reason per say to change hands,” he said.

Rocky DeWitt Rocky DeWitt, Republican representative for Iowa State Senate District 1, is shown Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the offices of the Sioux City Journal.

Wieck said De Witt has been on top of all of the steps the board has needed to do and agreed if a new person was appointed it would add extra steps to catch them up.

Ung said the new resolution was reviewed by Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman and there were no concerns.

At any time De Witt could be removed by a two-thirds vote by the Board of Supervisors.

“I’m sure he’d be amendable to that if there was someone else that was willing to step up after the completion of the project,” Ung said previously.

LEC Authority commissioners receive no compensation. The authority is led by Wieck and also includes Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore.

The Authority’s purpose is to oversee the construction and initial operations of the new Law Enforcement Center until 2040 at which time the building will be turned over to the county.

The Authority was formed in 2019, when the Board of Supervisors moved to place a bond issue for a new jail in March 2020. County voters approved a $50.3 million bond with a 57 percent voter approval.

Currently the project cost is estimated at $69 million. The new total estimate includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs, project change orders and site preparation. Many of the increases have been cited due to historic inflation.

The 122,000-square-foot jail will hold up to 448 inmates; nearly double the roughly 234 inmate-capacity for the current aging jail, located across the street from the county courthouse. The new Law Enforcement Center also will have separate offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms.

The project is estimated to be completed in September.