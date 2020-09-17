Iowa Supreme Court denies appeal from Woodbury County over mail ballot applications

At issue was the fact that the absentee ballot request forms had been sent with key voter information -- such as names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers, which few voters have memorized -- filled in. The voter had only to verify that the information was correct, sign the request for a ballot and mail it back to Gill's office.

The Trump campaign, which filed identical lawsuits in Linn County and Johnson County, argued that the county auditors had violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who told local officials last month that the forms must be mailed blank to voters in order to ensure uniformity across Iowa's 99 counties.

Judge Tott ruled that Gill's office must obey Pate's directives and orders.

"While there are certainly very good reasons for why people will want to vote by absentee ballot in light of the ongoing COVID situation in addition to all the traditional reasons why persons want to vote absentee, if certain voters do not understand or request a new absentee ballot, their ability to vote has not been prevented. They still have the opportunity to vote in person on election-day or anytime during the early voting period," Tott wrote in his ruling.