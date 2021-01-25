Iowa's Feenstra selected for position on House Agriculture Committee

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra announced Monday he has been placed on the House Agriculture Committee, which was a prime committee he had sought in order to advocate for policies that could benefit farmers and agribusinesses.

Feenstra announced in a release that House leaders had selected him for the committee.

“I promised 4th District Iowans that I would deliver a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and today, I am thrilled to announce I have been selected to serve on this important committee,” Feenstra said.

"As the second largest ag producing district in the country, it is vital that our hardworking farmers have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee ... I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver results for rural Iowa by promoting policies that create jobs and drive economic growth.”

Feenstra's office cited Department of Agriculture data that the 4th District is the top crop growing congressional district in the nation and also first in hog and pig production, second in overall agriculture production, and third in livestock, poultry and products.