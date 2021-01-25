Iowa's Feenstra selected for position on House Agriculture Committee

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra announced Monday he has been placed on the House Agriculture Committee, which was a prime committee he had sought in order to advocate for policies that could benefit farmers and agribusinesses.
Feenstra announced in a release that House leaders had selected him for the committee.
“I promised 4th District Iowans that I would deliver a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and today, I am thrilled to announce I have been selected to serve on this important committee,” Feenstra said.
"As the second largest ag producing district in the country, it is vital that our hardworking farmers have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee ... I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver results for rural Iowa by promoting policies that create jobs and drive economic growth.”
Feenstra's office cited Department of Agriculture data that the 4th District is the top crop growing congressional district in the nation and also first in hog and pig production, second in overall agriculture production, and third in livestock, poultry and products.
The prior 4th District congressman, Steve King, had been on the Agriculture Committee for several terms, until House Republican leaders in January 2019 stripped him of committee positions after his controversial comments on white supremacy.
Feenstra said he will aim on the committee to provide pricing transparency in agriculture markets, protect the Renewable Fuel Standard and the biofuels industry, expand broadband access, bolster Iowa’s relationship with top trading partners, Canada and Mexico, and support family farms by keeping taxes low and fighting against burdensome regulations.
He described growing up in Hull, Iowa, working on farms with jobs as walking beans, and his parents-in-law operate a livestock and grain farm, where he and family members perform tasks to this day.
Feenstra pointed to his work over 12 years as a Republican state senator, including successfully leading an effort to eliminate Iowa’s grain bin tax, assistance for first-time farmers and incentives for private telecommunication companies to expand rural broadband.
Feenstra was elected to a two-year term in November. Other committee positions in the House are being filled, in the first month of the session.