Iowa's Steve King defends embattled Georgia Republican Rep. Taylor Greene

Democrats had given Republicans an ultimatum: strip Greene of her committee assignments, or they would. On Thursday, the full House on a largely party line vote, stripped her of her committee spots.

But McCarthy, R-Calif., ruled out taking action, accusing Democrats of a “partisan power grab” for targeting Greene, who had given voice to conspiracy theories from QAnon and other sources before she began campaigning for the House. Greene whose once endorsed violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, dismissed a school shooting as fiction, and suggested that a Jewish-owned financial firm may have been involved in a plot to spark California wildfires using a space laser. Before Thursday's House floor vote, Greene said she regretted some “words of the past,” but she did not explicitly apologize for her inflammatory remarks.

McCarthy condemned Greene's past endorsements of conspiracy theories — after weeks of saying little critical of her — and said she recognized in a private conversation that she must meet “a higher standard" as a lawmaker.

