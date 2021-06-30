J.D. Scholten excels in return to competitive baseball

As someone who grew up playing baseball back in the “age of VHS,” Scholten is blown away by the resources that are available to modern day ballplayers, and has done his best to use them to better his own performance.

“What you can do on your phone is absolutely incredible,” Scholten said. “I am so jealous of the guys that are coming up, and just all athletes that are coming up during this age. You can dissect your craft very specifically, and the science that is behind some of these things too is very exciting.”

Whatever he has learned, it seems to be working. In his most recent outing on Saturday, Scholten went seven innings, allowing one run and striking out nine batters while issuing zero walks, in the Warriors 3-1 win over the Buffalo Bulldogs.

“He has always had decent control, but his control now is phenomenal,” Jim Scholten said. “He rarely walks anybody, … that is huge when you don’t give any free passes like that.”

Scholten occasionally drops by his old high school to throw bullpens, and East coach Trevor Miller has been impressed by what he has seen.

“Throwing upper 80s, that’s awesome,” Miller said. “I’d like to get whatever secret he’s got and give that to some of our kids, see if we can up some of their velos.”