J.D. Scholten excels in return to competitive baseball

It has been a busy couple of years for J.D. Scholten.
After shifting from pitching to opposing batters to pitching himself to voters, the two-time Iowa District 4 Congressional candidate has made a name for himself on the national political stage.
This summer, he is getting back to doing what he loves most.
Playing baseball.
Scholten, as was well-documented throughout his two runs for Congress, is a former professional baseball player who played a total of four seasons for the Sioux City Explorers, among other teams.
He returned to the diamond this season after almost eight years away from the game, but it seems that he hasn’t missed a beat.
So far this year, he is dominating on the mound for the Lyon’s Pub Warriors, a Minnesota Class A Amateur Baseball Association team based in Minneapolis. Through eight starts, Scholten has a 1.45 ERA in 55 2/3 innings, with nine earned runs allowed, 66 strikeouts, 10 walks, and a win-loss record of 7-1, with one save.
The East High School graduate found that beat at a peculiar place.
During a 2019 campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair, Scholten decided to test himself at the pitch speed booth at the midway.
The rules were simple. If he threw a pitch over 80 miles per hour, Scholten would win the biggest prize.
“I had six throws, and the first throw was like 67 or something,” Scholten said. “Eventually I got over 80, and I won a life-size Minion (the small yellow sidekicks from the movie, Despicable Me.) If you google ‘JD Scholten Minion, Iowa State Fair,’ there is a huge picture of me.”
After that experience, Scholten started training for the next Iowa State Fair, with a goal of throwing 87 miles per hour, in honor of the Minnesota Twins 1987 World Series Title. But before he could do that, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and the 2020 fair was canceled.
But that didn’t stop Scholten from trying to reach his goal. He spent much of the quarantine watching baseball mechanics videos on the internet, and throwing in his backyard.
“When the pandemic hit, I immediately bought a couple dozen balls and a net, and that became my goal, or the equivalent of what that would’ve been, since the state fair didn’t happen,” Scholten said. “I went to a baseball academy and I ended up hitting 87 miles per hour.”
Scholten’s pitches this year have touched the mid to high 80s, and most importantly, he gets to do it with his mom and dad watching from the stands.
“I never thought as a 41-year-old that I would still be able to pitch, have success, and have my parents there as well,” Scholten said. “It’s a pretty special moment in my life.”
After a stellar high school career at East, Scholten played his first three years of college baseball at then-Morningside College for longtime Mustangs’ head coach Jim Scholten, his father.
In his senior year, J.D. Scholten transferred to the University of Nebraska, where he led the Cornhuskers with a 2.08 ERA in 2002, en-route to an appearance at the College World Series.
Upon graduating from college, Scholten spent time with the Saskatoon Legends of the Canadian Baseball league, the Antwerp Eagles in Belgium, the Explorers, and other teams in Germany and France.
In all, Scholten has played baseball in seven countries, including a 10-day trip to Cuba in 2013 with a National Baseball Congress amateur team.
These days, he is putting all of those hours he spent in the backyard to good use for the Warriors, who are part of a league that has plenty of former college and professional ballplayers in its ranks.
While he is still able to get the ball up into the high 80s, Scholten’s success is largely contingent on his mechanics and ability to change speeds, rather than just being the hard thrower that he once was.
He is fascinated by pitching mechanics and sports science, and particularly respects highly-regarded pitching guru Tom House, a former MLB player and pitching coach known as the “father of modern pitching mechanics.”
As someone who grew up playing baseball back in the “age of VHS,” Scholten is blown away by the resources that are available to modern day ballplayers, and has done his best to use them to better his own performance.
“What you can do on your phone is absolutely incredible,” Scholten said. “I am so jealous of the guys that are coming up, and just all athletes that are coming up during this age. You can dissect your craft very specifically, and the science that is behind some of these things too is very exciting.”
Whatever he has learned, it seems to be working. In his most recent outing on Saturday, Scholten went seven innings, allowing one run and striking out nine batters while issuing zero walks, in the Warriors 3-1 win over the Buffalo Bulldogs.
“He has always had decent control, but his control now is phenomenal,” Jim Scholten said. “He rarely walks anybody, … that is huge when you don’t give any free passes like that.”
Scholten occasionally drops by his old high school to throw bullpens, and East coach Trevor Miller has been impressed by what he has seen.
“Throwing upper 80s, that’s awesome,” Miller said. “I’d like to get whatever secret he’s got and give that to some of our kids, see if we can up some of their velos.”
Sven Hendrickx, Scholten’s former coach in Belgium, said that he is not surprised by Scholten’s recent accomplishments.
Hendrickx pointed to his former pitcher's competitive spirit and determination as reasons for his success with the Warriors, the same traits that he saw in Scholten in Antwerp all those years ago.
"What I am surprised about is that he’s still touching 87, (wow)!," Hendrickx said over email. "He could come pitch again for us in a heartbeat.”
With the strikeouts piling up, and his baseball confidence returning, Scholten also floated the possibility of suiting up for the X’s one last time.
“I’m getting stronger, I’m getting more command, and who knows?” Scholten said. “If the Explorers need a spot starter sometime, maybe I can throw one time.”
X's manager Steve Montgomery didn't rule out the possibility.
“There’s all kinds of scenarios where you need a spot starter,” Montgomery said. “I would never say never.”
Next month, Scholten plans to reveal the next step in his political career, and he isn’t quite sure what this will mean for his baseball future.
For now though, he is back on the mound, and loving every minute.
“If there is any way, in order to pitch again, I will try to make it work,” Scholten said. “I’m having such a blast. It is just kind of stay-tuned, but for the moment, this is heaven for me.”