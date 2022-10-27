Jackie Smith, Rocky De Witt vie for Iowa Senate District 1 seat as attack ads fly

SIOUX CITY — Democrat Sen. Jackie Smith and Republican challenger Rocky De Witt are engaged in a spirted race for the Iowa Senate District 1 seat.

Numerous attack ads against both candidates have been circulating both online and on local TV and radio stations.

De Witt, of Lawton, currently serves on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Smith, a former county supervisor, is seeking her second, four-year term in the state Senate. The Sioux City Democrat currently represents District 7, which is similar to the new District 1, which was redrawn to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census.

The new district encompasses most of Sioux City's west and north sides, as well as a sliver of rural areas in northern Woodbury County, including the city of Lawton, where De Witt resides.

De Witt worked for MidAmerican Energy for 22 years at the coal-fired power plant at Port Neal. He won his first term representing District 5 on the Board of Supervisors in 2016, and was re-elected two years ago. If elected to the state Senate, De Witt would have to give up his seat on the county board.

“The right people have talked to me and let me know it’s time to move up and I agree, there’s a lot of issues that can’t be done at the county level that I want to address at the state level,” De Witt said.

De Witt describes himself as strongly conservative -- "on a 1 to 10 scale of how conservative I am, I'd say I'm a solid 9."

"I consider myself pro-Constitution, pro-life, pro-Bible, those kinds of things," he said in a December interview with the Journal.

De Witt believes the Legislature has made improvements on conservative issues, such as the right to life, education and the second amendment. His top priority is ensuring the state continues in this direction.

He said all issues facing the Iowa Senate are important, but he wants to take into consideration what is important to him and his constituents.

Smith worked as a speech pathologist for 34 years with the Northwest AEA in both urban and rural schools. A businesswoman, she served two terms on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors before losing her re-election bid in 2016. Two years later, she knocked off Republican Sen. Rick Bertrand to win her first term in the Iowa Senate.

“I thought Iowa was on the wrong track so I threw my hat in the ring four years ago, flipped my seat from red to blue and here I am again asking for another four years,” Smith said in a recent interview with the Journal.

Education, healthcare and helping working class families have been Smith’s top campaign focuses. Smith said her priorities are based on what she has heard from constituents. She said the main focus is expanding and providing for the middle class.

After the legislative session ended, Smith said she started walking and knocking on doors. She said she is close to making contact with 5,000 homes.

The people she has spoken to want to be able to have good jobs, make a good living, have a good education system and have a safe community.

“What really has come out is people want to feel connected to each other,” she said.

De Witt said what sets him apart from Smith is his beliefs surrounding abortion, gun control, fiscal savings and governmental regulations.

“I don’t believe abortion should be available up to the minute of birth,” he said. “My opponent has painted me as an extremist for my Second Amendment views, saying I’m not even in favor of reasonable gun control laws. I’ve never seen a reasonable gun control law; I’ve never seen one that actually takes the guns out of criminal’s hands.”

Smith said she has a better grasp on the policies needed for the state, and that sets her apart from De Witt.

“I believe my opponent will represent a very small, extreme group of constituents,” she said. Smith claims De Witt's support for restricted abortion access and lax gun laws are wrong, based on what she has heard from constituents.

Campaign ads funded by the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa have been widely circulated during the campaign with digital media commercial, mail flyers and websites.

Campaign attack ads have claimed De Witt is “double dipping” for collecting paychecks as a county supervisor and his part-time job as a courthouse security officer for the county Sheriff’s Office.

De Witt, who noted he is not just “collecting a paycheck and sitting at home,” pointed out that Smith, at one time, also received two paychecks from government jobs, while serving on the board of supervisors and working for public school districts.

The attack ads also focus on De Witt’s support of a supervisors pay raise earlier this year and in prior years. De Witt backed a 22 percent increase to the Board of Supervisors pay which was recommended by the county compensation board. At the time, De Witt said he was for the increase because of inflation and historically low supervisor pay raises.

De Witt said Smith also voted for pay increases during her time on the Board of Supervisors.

On a party website, the Iowa Democratic Party claims “De Witt wants to outlaw abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.”

De Witt said that claim is “so ridiculous as to be offensive.”

“That is the biggest lie in the history of campaigns that I’ve ever heard,” De Witt said. “Why would I advocate for losing two lives instead of just one. I don’t endorse two people dying, two souls dying, because I believe abortion is a terrible form of birth control.”

Attack ads against Smith claim she “loves taxes” and supports increases to inflation and tax increases. One of the main focuses of the ads is that Smith “Proudly Supported Joe Biden’s Tax and Spend Schemes – Calling them BIG AND BOLD.”

The quote is referenced from a 2021 Senate meeting where Smith spoke on the American Rescue Plan Act and its positive financial impact on small business, providing $50 billion in relief to small businesses as well as other benefits.

“[The bill] was supported by a broad, diverse and bipartisan coalition that agreed that a big, bold package was necessary to help save lives, livelihoods and main street businesses,” she said during the Senate meeting.

Smith said she has nothing to do with federal policy and the ads tying her to President Biden was an attempt to nationalize the campaign.

The ads also focus on Smith voting against a variety of tax-related bills including one that reduced state income taxes for retirees, farmers and those in upper income brackets. The bill will cause an increase in the lowest three income brackets.

Smith said at the time there were three tax bills that session and she voted for two of them. Smith said she voted against this bill for two reasons.

She offered an amendment that would have given a flat tax to 95 percent to Iowans and the top 2 percent would remain at the current tax rate. Smith said projections show reduced income in 4 to 5 years, and the state already struggles with funding basic services.

She also said the tax break eliminates corporate backfill funding for the local governments.

She said the benefit for retirees was enticing, but said much of retirement income is already not taxed.