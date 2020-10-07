Janicek, not the choice of establishment Democrats, still in Senate race with Sasse

SIOUX CITY -- Chris Janicek acknowledges he is an underdog in the quest to unseat U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in the heavily Republican state of Nebraska, but contends that while Republicans still support President Donald Trump's re-election, they've soured on Sasse.
"I am the perfect solution for Republicans who don't feel comfortable voting for Ben Sasse again," Janicek said.
Campaigning in Sioux City on Wednesday, Janicek, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Nebraska, said he's about to return to western Nebraska for a fifth swing, where ranchers have told him they've moved on from Sasse. He said one Sasse flaw was giving up his spot on the Senate Agriculture Committee in 2017, which briefly left the committee without a Nebraskan for the first time since 1969.
Further, tariffs on China have hampered farmers, ranchers and agriculture businesses, which Janicek said had an initial necessity to punish China for the theft of U.S. intellectual property, but became counterproductive once China retaliated with tariffs of their own.
"Everyone knows a tariff is a tax, and people take it in the shorts," he said.
Janicek won the primary election to be the party's nominee, but the Nebraska Democratic Party disavowed Janicek after he sent sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. Omaha professor Preston Love Jr. is the Democrats' preferred choice as a write-in candidate, and Janicek said he didn't see a need to drop out of the race.
"I made an awful text message," Janicek said, but he said that didn't rise to the necessity for him to drop out of the race. Janicek said one reason the state party pulled away from him is because he is a "conservative Democrat" on issues.
Janicek, 56, and a businessman who lives in Omaha, said he expects only a few people will write in Love's name, and also thinks he can oust Sasse.
"It is 2020 and I think anything can happen ... (Sasse) has a false sense of security in this election," Janicek said.
Also opposing Janicek and Sasse is Gene Sladek, of the Libertarian Party.
On his website, Sasse touts being "consistently ranked as one of the United States Senate’s most conservative members." He also cites votes to add Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, and a focus on trade, tax and health care policy.
Janicek particularly criticized Sasse for his votes to undermine the federal health care reform legislation, the Affordable Care Act, through various votes over his six-year term. Janicek said his own expensive heart surgery showed there is a need to substantially change how health care is delivered and paid for in the U.S.
"We need a single-payer system, universal," he said.
