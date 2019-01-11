SIOUX CITY -- The heat from fellow Republicans on U.S. Rep. Steve King grew Friday, as Jeb Bush, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and others strongly condemned him after his most recent troubles with controversial statements on race, including King's own reference to "white nationalism."
Additionally, some Democrats in the House are calling on King to be censured, while some Republicans in the chamber also criticized the 17-year lawmaker for making what they said were "racist" comments.
King, who represents Northwest Iowa, was quoted in The New York Times Thursday saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
King defended his comments in a Thursday release, then again Friday, when he said talking to the New York Times was a "freshman mistake."
King has been widely criticized in the past for his support of far-right parties and politicians. News reports surfaced in September and October about a trip King took to Austria and his meeting there with members of the Freedom Party, which is associated with a man once active in neo-Nazi circles.
On Friday, Jeb Bush, a 2016 presidential candidate and brother and son of two former presidents, was moved to tweet on the topic. Bush wrote, "It’s not enough to condemn @SteveKingIA's unconscionable, racist remarks. Republican leaders must actively support a worthy primary opponent to defeat King, because he won't have the decency to resign."
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Friday. Scott said Republicans get labeled as racists because they stay "silent" on remarks such as those coming from King.
"King’s comments are not conservative views but separate views that should be ridiculed at every turn possible," Scott wrote.
In a seven-minute floor speech Friday, King said, "I made a freshman mistake a week ago today when I took a call from The New York Times."
He added in the speech, "I regret the heartburn that has poured forth upon this Congress and this country and especially in my state and in my congressional district."
On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, said King's remarks were "abhorrent and racist and should have no place in our national discourse."
Another Republican, U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, tweeted, "This is an embrace of racism, and it has no place in Congress or anywhere."
King later issued a Thursday statement saying he is neither a white nationalist nor a white supremacist.
"I reject those labels and the evil ideology that they define. Further, I condemn anyone that supports this evil and bigoted ideology which saw in its ultimate expression the systematic murder of 6 million innocent Jewish lives," he said. "Under any fair political definition, I am simply a Nationalist."
King narrowly won re-election in the Iowa 4th congressional district, and he's already facing a challenge from within his own party in 2020.
Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator from Hull, announced Wednesday that he plans to run against King.
Two other Republicans also are considering entering the 4th District race -- Rick Sanders, of Ames, and Bret Richards, of Irwin. Sanders serves on the Story County Board of Supervisors. Richards is a former businessman and mayor of Irwin, a small Shelby County town.
In November, King survived the closest race of of his political career, edging Democrat J.D. Scholten, by 3 percent, in a congressional district in which registered Republicans hold about a 70,000-voter advantage over Democrats.