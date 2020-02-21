Jeremy Taylor changes Sioux City residence on his voting registration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In his ruling after the two-hour hearing, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his registration. Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."

Taylor faulted Gill for overlooking notarized statements from five neighborhood residents in the 3200 block of Grandview who vouched that he has been living at the home.

In the Jan. 23 hearing, Taylor said he has "taken great steps" to maintain his legal residency at the Grandview Boulevard home, staying there four nights per week, even though it's a hardship to miss his wife and six children, who spend 90 percent of their time in their larger home on Christy Road.

"I am there (Grandview) most of the time alone...We haven't lived traditional lives," Taylor told Gill during the hearing.