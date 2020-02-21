Jeremy Taylor changes Sioux City residence on his voting registration

SIOUX CITY -- On a State Of Iowa Official Voter Registration Form, Jeremy Taylor recently signed an affidavit affirming his address as 5202 Christy Road in Sioux City, which was the home over the prior two months he had vociferously denied having as his principal residence.
Taylor, a former Republican state legislator and Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member, updated his voter registration address from the address of 3215 Grandview St., in the city. That made for a notable turnabout from his assertions that he lived at the Grandview home, and Taylor had said those who asserted otherwise were on a political witch hunt against him.
Midday on Jan. 31, Taylor held a press conference to give up his Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position, and by the end of the day he had completed a change in the address on his voter registration.
He signed just below a section that said "I live at the address above," and Taylor put the Christy Road home in the blank for "address where you live."
Taylor had exited the supervisors position after a special county inquiry resulted in revoking his voter registration.
Taylor and his wife, Kim, own two homes, the one on Grandview that Taylor claimed as his legal residence, and another at Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019. A local citizen, Maria Rundquist, in December filed a legal challenge to Taylor's voter registration, claiming the Christy Road home is his primary residence.
After weighing various evidence and testimony at a Jan. 23 hearing, County Auditor Pat Gill found the "preponderance of evidence establishes" Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road. Taylor quickly vowed to appeal the decision in Woodbury County District Court, but did not.
Taylor also at a Jan. 24 news conference claimed Rundquist, a past candidate for public office, was among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter. He said even moving his entire family back to the Grandview home wouldn't satisfy Democrats who want to unseat him.
In his ruling after the two-hour hearing, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his registration. Gill cited a copy of Taylor's mortgage for the Christy Road home in which he agreed to maintain that property as his "principal residence."
Taylor faulted Gill for overlooking notarized statements from five neighborhood residents in the 3200 block of Grandview who vouched that he has been living at the home.
In the Jan. 23 hearing, Taylor said he has "taken great steps" to maintain his legal residency at the Grandview Boulevard home, staying there four nights per week, even though it's a hardship to miss his wife and six children, who spend 90 percent of their time in their larger home on Christy Road.
"I am there (Grandview) most of the time alone...We haven't lived traditional lives," Taylor told Gill during the hearing.
Two months after winning his second term in Woodbury County's District 2 in November 2018, Taylor launched his campaign for the Iowa 4th seat held by Republican Rep. Steve King. Four other Republican challengers also are seeking the party's nomination in the June primary, and Taylor remains a candidate for that post.
A special election to fill the county supervisors District 2 seat will be held on April 14. County residents can file papers to become candidates through March 20. That position will run nearly three years, through the end of 2022.