SIOUX CITY -- Jeremy Taylor, a Republican from Sioux City who is a member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors and former state legislator, on Thursday announced he is running for the Iowa 4th congressional district position held by U.S. Rep. Steve King.
In a release, Taylor, 40, he's been encouraged to run for the congressional post, and "I've decided to answer a call to serve."
"Iowans in the 4th District have an opportunity to choose a leader during this next election cycle with a conservative track record of results at the state and county level. Instead of focusing on past controversy, I intend to make this campaign about how I can best represent and serve our people well at the national level,” Taylor said.
Taylor cited his conservative record in his two-year term in the Iowa House, on the issues of abortion, gun rights and tax relief.
“We face real challenges as a nation and Iowans need a conservative, thoughtful voice. I hope to be a representative who will fight for their interests and lead on the issues that matter to them most,” Taylor said.
The field of fellow Republicans who are seeking to oust King is growing. State Sen. Randy Feenstra launched his campaign the first week of January, former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards is a candidate and Story County Board of Supervisors member Rick Sanders, of Ames, is also considering a campaign.
In November, King edged J.D. Scholten, a Democrat from Sioux City, by just 3 percent in the state’s most Republican district. In a Journal interview, Feenstra pointed to that slim King win as giving him a reason to run.