SIOUX CITY -- In the final days before the Tuesday election in which voters will determine whether to give U.S. Rep. Steve King a ninth congressional term, a group of Jewish faith leaders has called on donors to withdraw funding from the congressman, and asserted that he "should no longer represent Iowa on either the national, or international, stage."
Additionally, a second Republican congressman spoke out against King, saying Wednesday he "would never" vote for King, who is running for re-election in Iowa's 4th congressional district.
The letter, sent by Ames Jewish Congregation President John Pleasants, said people from a wide variety of faith communities -- including Jews, Christians, Muslims and others -- condemn King's recent actions and statements, "particularly in the wake of Saturday’s shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue."
The letter, signed by 60 people, continued, "The Pittsburgh murderer was motivated by anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic rhetoric. Steve King espouses similar ideas and associates himself with others who share them. He bears some responsibility for inciting the kind of hatred that led to last week’s horrific violence."
Eleven people were killed in the shooting. Robert Gregory Bowers, a 46-year-old truck driver who authorities say raged against Jews, was arrested on federal hate-crime charges that could bring the death penalty.
The people who signed the letter are from Adas Israel in Mason City and the Ames Jewish Congregation in Ames, which are located in the 4th District. No one from the Jewish Federation of Sioux City signed the letter.
King's campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry for comment Wednesday.
The letter cited that Intel has pulled back campaign funding from King, and urged other donors to follow suit, "particularly Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiary Mid-American Energy Company; AT&T; and the American Bankers Association to follow the lead of Intel and withdraw their funding from this candidate."
On Tuesday, the first high-profile national Republican to rebuke King spoke out, and the National Republican Congressional Campaign announced no funding would come to King's campaign over the final days to the election.
NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers, a Republican House member from Ohio, said King had gone too far with repeated admiration for political candidates with ties to white supremacy.
"Congressman Steve King’s recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior," Stivers tweeted.
Two hours after Stivers tweet, King responded with his own statement on Twitter.
"Americans, all created equal by God, with all our races, ethnicities, and national origins-legal immigrants, natural born citizens, together make up the Shining City on the Hill," King said in the statement. "These attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake news. Their ultimate goal is to flip the House and impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Never Trumpers are complicit."
On Wednesday, a second Republican congressman spoke against King. On MSNBC, Rep. Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said, “His comments and his actions are disgusting. I would never cast a ballot for someone like Steve King.”
The recent controversies King has experienced are adding to the surge to the campaign his Democratic challenger, J.D. Scholten, is experiencing, as Scholten cited a huge fundraising pull in one day.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, Scholten tweeted, "Thank you to everyone who has become a part of this incredible movement. In a little over 24 hours, we've received over $350,000 from over 7,500 individuals and signed up dozens of new volunteers. And we're just one point away from defeating Steve King. #GameOn"
Scholten cited the polling of a Democratic leaning entity, as the online poll from Change Research showed King up by one point, 45 percent to 44 percent. That poll was released Monday, and on Tuesday the King campaign countered by releasing its own internal poll, which showed King 18 points ahead of Scholten, 52 percent to 34 percent.
On midday Wednesday, the New York Times, which has been live polling competitive House and Senate races with partner Siena College, announced it would start polling the Iowa 4th District race later in the day.
King, for years an outspoken opponent of illegal immigration, has also stirred up controversy with his pro-Western Civilization views. Most recently, he endorsed a white nationalist candidate for mayor of Toronto, and spoke to members of a far-right political party in Austria after touring historical Jewish and Holocaust sites in Poland.
King defended his August meeting with members of Freedom Party of Austria, which he says rejects racist or anti-Semitic views. He told the Washington Post the conservative Freedom Party shares his positions on immigration and other issues.
The letter from the Jewish leaders referenced King's actions regarding the Toronto race and the Austria trip.
"Right after visiting Auschwitz, the infamous Nazi extermination camp, he went to Austria for an interview with a far-right propaganda site with ties to a nationalist group with Nazi origins. This juxtaposition demonstrates a depth of callousness that is hard to fathom. In that interview, he parroted white supremacist talking points and criticized the Jewish philanthropist, George Soros, a target of one of last week’s pipe bombs and frequent focus of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the letter said.
"King cannot refute charges of anti-Semitism by claiming to be a supporter of Israel while associating with a racist, xenophobic movement that includes anti-Semites and Holocaust deniers."
King won his first congressional seat in 2002 in a district heavily populated by Republicans. The 4th District has 190,274 registered Republicans, compared to 120,023 registered Democrats, along with 172,404 independent voters.