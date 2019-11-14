Jill Biden to open Joe Biden campaign office in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will speak in eight public events over two days in Northwest Iowa, including opening an office in Clay County.

Jill Biden was in Sioux City earlier this year, when the Sioux City office was opened for her husband's campaign, and the city will be her first stop on the latest swing.

On Friday, she will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St., at 1:30 p.m. at Mud on Main, 425 W. Main St., in Cherokee, at 3:15 p.m. at Better Day Cafe, 518 Lake Ave. North, in Storm Lake and at 5:30 p.m. will open the campaign office at 24 W. Park St., in Spencer.

On Saturday, Biden has events at 10:30 a.m. at a personal residence at 112 Oakwood Drive in Emmetsburg, at 2 p.m. at Northwest Iowa Community College, 603 W. Park St., in Sheldon, at 3:45 p.m. at Bellissimo Coffee Works, 410 Fourth St. SW, in Le Mars, and at 6 p.m. at Carrier Coffee and Tea Company, 611 10th St., in Onawa.

Joe Biden. a former vice president, campaigned in Sioux City and Le Mars in July, and is in a field of more than a dozen Denmocrats seeking to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump. The Iowa caucuses will be be held on Feb. 3.

