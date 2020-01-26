Jill Biden to visit Sioux City Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will visit Sioux City on Monday during a tour through Iowa campaigning for her husband.
According to a press release from the Biden campaign, Jill Biden will will be at Biden's Sioux City Field Office, 1754 Hamilton Blvd., at 10 a.m. Monday.
Later that day Biden will travel to Denison, Carroll and Ankeny, Iowa for other campaign events. The Denison visit will be at 12:45 p.m. at the Norelius Community Library, 1403 First Ave. S, and the Carroll visit will be at the Biden For President Field Office, 311 E. Sixth St. at 3:15 p.m.
Doors open 15 minutes before each of her appearances.