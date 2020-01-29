Joe Biden says his son would have nothing to testify to in Trump impeachment trial

SIOUX CITY -- Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday there's no reason for he or his son, Hunter, to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate because neither has first-hand information about Trump's conversations with Ukraine's president.
"There is nothing I can testify to, because it wouldn't have any bearing on the case. There is nothing my son can testify to," Biden told the Journal before he spoke at a rally for his presidential campaign at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
A July phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about gathering potentially damaging information on the Biden family sparked the impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.
Hunter Biden’s role as a board member for Burisma Holdings Ltd came under intense scrutiny following Trump's unsupported accusations that Joe Biden, as vice president, worked to derail an investigation into his son’s business interests in Ukraine.
The House impeached Trump over allegations he withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country's president to investigate a potential political rival in the 2020 election.
Trump’s legal team on Tuesday concluded its three-day presentation as they started it — arguing that the Democrats’ case amounted to partisan politics that would undo the results of the 2016 presidential election and drive Trump from office.
Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell so far has said there's no need for new witnesses, while Democrats say recent news reports show the necessity of calling such people as former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness. In a book that comes out in March, Bolton writes Trump told him that he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into his Democratic rivals.
A new poll showed 75 percent of Americans, including 49 percent of Republicans, want new witnesses called. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote in the next day on whether witnesses should be called, or just to consider the output of the House proceedings in late 2019. It takes 51 senators to affirm that new witnesses will be called, and the Senate is held by Republicans on a 53-47 margin.
"It seems to me, if you have someone who has first-hand knowledge, in the room with the president, who can confirm or deny that he did what was alleged, that person should testify, if they are willing to testify. If I were in the senate, I'd want them to testify...The politics of this don't matter, it is a constitutional issue," Biden said.
Some Republican senators have argued that if Democrats are successful in calling Bolton as a witness, then Trump's legal team should be allowed to put Hunter Biden on the stand, or even the former vice president himself.
Biden also addressed a new element of the impeachment with an Iowa twist. After the Monday senate proceedings, some Republican senators held a press conference to give a recap.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who has been a staunch defender of the president, interjected, “Iowa caucuses, folks, Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point? Not certain about that.”
National Democrats and Biden seized on that statement, saying it undermined the legitimacy of the Trump team's impeachment defense.
"She sort of made the case that Democrats are making, making sure that I am not his opponent. She came out and, as I said, spilled the beans...They don't want to run against me," Biden said to the Journal in advance of his 30-minute rally.
At Western Iowa Tech Wednesday, 350 people listened to Biden's remarks and many took photos with him afterwards. The event was a final push by Biden to the Iowa caucuses on Monday, which meant Siouxland has been blanketed by many Democratic candidates. There were city events by Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang earlier in the week, plus by Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg appearances lie ahead on Friday and by Amy Klobuchar on Saturday.
At WITCC, former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack spoke on behalf of Biden, saying he was best versed in the field of 12 Democrats to defeat Trump.
"I can't go for a narcissist," Vilsack said.
Biden said he can heal the nation from the division Trump has sown. He mentioned prime issues as immigration policy, climate change, civil rights and "rational gun policies."
Concluding the rally, he said, "Everybody knows who Donald Trump is, we need to let them know who we are. We choose hope over fear. We choose science over fiction. We choose unity over division and, yes, we choose truth over lies."