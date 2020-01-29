Joe Biden says his son would have nothing to testify to in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell so far has said there's no need for new witnesses, while Democrats say recent news reports show the necessity of calling such people as former national security adviser John Bolton as a witness. In a book that comes out in March, Bolton writes Trump told him that he wanted to withhold military aid from Ukraine until it helped with investigations into his Democratic rivals.

A new poll showed 75 percent of Americans, including 49 percent of Republicans, want new witnesses called. The U.S. Senate is expected to vote in the next day on whether witnesses should be called, or just to consider the output of the House proceedings in late 2019. It takes 51 senators to affirm that new witnesses will be called, and the Senate is held by Republicans on a 53-47 margin.

"It seems to me, if you have someone who has first-hand knowledge, in the room with the president, who can confirm or deny that he did what was alleged, that person should testify, if they are willing to testify. If I were in the senate, I'd want them to testify...The politics of this don't matter, it is a constitutional issue," Biden said.

Some Republican senators have argued that if Democrats are successful in calling Bolton as a witness, then Trump's legal team should be allowed to put Hunter Biden on the stand, or even the former vice president himself.