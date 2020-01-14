Joe Biden to campaign in Sioux City on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will hold a public campaign event in Sioux City on Friday.

The event, which is the first of three Biden stops over two days in Iowa, will be held at 12:45 p.m. at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., in Sioux City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Later on Friday, Biden, who is one of 12 Democrats running to prevent the re-election of Republican President Donald Trump, will speak in Council Bluffs. He will have an event in Indianola on Saturday.

The Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses are less than three weeks away. In recent polls of the state, Biden is among a tier of four top Democrats, along with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.