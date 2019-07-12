SIOUX CITY -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make two stops in Northwest Iowa when he returns to campaign in the Hawkeye state.
Biden, a former vice president, will attend a multi-candidate forum in Des Moines on Monday, and his campaign has slated other stops, including Sioux City and Le Mars on Tuesday.
At 3 p.m. that day he will discuss rural health care issues in a Le Mars location to be determined, then will speak at 6 p.m. in a Sioux City community event at a location also to be determined.
Prior to that, Biden will participate Monday in the AARP candidate forum in Des Moines, followed by a house party in Waukee, Iowa, with former Gov. Tom Vilsack and Christie Vilsack.
Biden will begin Tuesday with a campaign event at 11:15 a.m. at the Leet-Hassler Farmstead in rural Manning, Iowa, before journeying to Siouxland.
On Wednesday, he will hold an 11 a.m. event in Council Bluffs.
The stops in Northwest Iowa will be Biden's first in the 2020 campaign cycle.
A field of more than 20 Democrats are competing to become the party's nominee, as Republican President Donald Trump runs for re-election. Biden, who was vice president in the Barack Obama administration, is polling at the top of the field.