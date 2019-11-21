You are the owner of this article.
Joe Biden will visit Siouxland in 8-day Iowa swing
Joe Biden will visit Siouxland in 8-day Iowa swing

DEM Biden

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Sioux City in July.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Former vice president Joe Biden will campaign in three Siouxland events next week, when the Democratic presidential candidate extensively barnstorms Iowa.

Biden is planning an eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour of the state that begins Nov. 30.

On that opening day, he will speak at 7:30 p.m. in a Denison, Iowa, stop at a place to be named. On Dec. 1, Biden will speak at 3:30 p.m. in Storm Lake, and at 6:15 p.m. in Spencer, also at locations to be announced.

Biden, who served alongside President Barack Obama, is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. Those topping recent Iowa polls include Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and in some of those, Biden is in third or fourth place.

In the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Democratic candidates Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Julian Castro will also hold Siouxland events Friday through Tuesday.

The Iowa caucuses, which are the first contest in the presidential nominee selection process, will be held on Feb. 3.

