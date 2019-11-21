Joe Biden will visit Siouxland in 8-day Iowa swing

SIOUX CITY -- Former vice president Joe Biden will campaign in three Siouxland events next week, when the Democratic presidential candidate extensively barnstorms Iowa.

Biden is planning an eight-day, 18-county “No Malarkey” bus tour of the state that begins Nov. 30.

On that opening day, he will speak at 7:30 p.m. in a Denison, Iowa, stop at a place to be named. On Dec. 1, Biden will speak at 3:30 p.m. in Storm Lake, and at 6:15 p.m. in Spencer, also at locations to be announced.

Biden, who served alongside President Barack Obama, is among more than a dozen Democratic candidates seeking to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020. Those topping recent Iowa polls include Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and in some of those, Biden is in third or fourth place.

