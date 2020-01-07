John Kerry boosts Biden in Sioux City, as bus tour in Iowa commences

SIOUX CITY -- It's been more than 15 years since John Kerry last spoke at a campaign event in Sioux City. In 2004, the former Massachusetts senator campaigned in Iowa's fourth largest city, shortly after securing the Democratic nomination for president.

Kerry, who is also a former secretary of state, returned to Sioux City Tuesday, saying Joe Biden should follow in his footsteps. Kerry laid out the case for the former vice president being this year's Democratic nominee.

"This is a gut feeling, who can beat (President) Donald Trump. I've been in this position. You all privileged me with a victory here in Iowa," Kerry said of the state's 2004 caucuses. "And many of you did it because you thought I could beat George W. Bush, and indeed should have. We came within one state..."

"Joe Biden is the one person in this race who has the heart, the instinct, the record, the experience, the ability to make certain that we win the presidency."

Kerry was among four Democratic office holders who kicked off the "We Know Joe" bus tour in Sioux City Tuesday. The tour will run through Jan. 13, stopping in 20 counties across the state.