SERGEANT BLUFF -- In Sergeant Bluff, challenger Andrea Johnson and incumbent James Linafelter won the two open seats on the City Council.
In unofficial results, Andrea Johnson topped the balloting with 366 votes, or 40 percent, while Linafelter received 306 votes, or 34 percent. The third candidate on the ballot, Dustin Thelander, received 218 votes, or 24 percent. Councilwoman Nicole Cleveland opted not to seek re-election.
Three incumbents on the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school board ran unopposed for another term Tuesday -- Tammy Matthey, Amiee Krogh and Jeff Wright.
Voters in Hornick overwhelmingly re-elected Scott Mitchell as mayor, just months after Mitchell led the small Woodbury County town through one of the worst floods in its history.
Mitchell outdistanced challenger David Kendall, 79 percent to 20 percent. Two Hornick city council members -- Derrick Fiedler and Scott Matthias -- also won re-election, along with challenger Dustin Johnston. Eric R. Bebee finished fourth.
A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Hornick on March 14, after snow melt and a breached levee on the West Fork of the Little Sioux River caused extensive flooding of city streets. The 219 Hornick residents were allowed to return home March 18 after the floodwaters receded.
Mitchell was lauded for his leadership during the crisis. He was one of six residents honored for "acts of valor" by Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King.