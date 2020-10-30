Joined by Ted Cruz and Grassley, Ernst campaigns towards finish line in Northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- Accompanied by two fellow U.S. senators and Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst pushed towards the finish line of her re-election campaign with a stop in which she said Republicans should vote to preserve the political balance from shifting to a far left bent.
"The folks on the left are trying to radically change who we are as a great nation," Ernst said.
"Less government, less government," yelled out Scott Rowe, of Oyens, Iowa, as Ernst finished her remarks to applause from a crowd of 80 people at Brown's Century Theater in downtown Le Mars.
They observed not only Ernst, but also political heavyweights on the Fighting for Iowa tour than moved Friday through Sioux City, Le Mars, Sioux Center and Alta. The notable Republicans stumping with Ernst included Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, of Iowa, and a U.S. senator who had traveled Iowa a lot in 2015, Ted Cruz, of Texas, when unsuccessfully running for president.
“The Democrats have gone bat crap crazy. That, by the way, is a technical medical definition. They are galloping to the left," Cruz said.
Ernst is vying with Democrat Theresa Greenfield for the U.S. Senate for which final voting will take place on Tuesday, four weeks after a flood of early voting began in Iowa on Oct. 5. Ernst and the others lamented the large amount of spending from the Greenfield campaign and groups supportive of her.
The polls show a tight race, and in an interview after the event, Ernst declined to share what her internal polls show.
“My gut says we’re gonna (win) it," she had told the crowd a bit earlier.
Ernst continued a recent line that ties into the criticisms President Donald Trump has shared of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, that he is campaigning little and avoiding public scrutiny.
“(Greenfield) has been hidin’ with Biden in her basement...If she can’t come out of her basement to look you in the eye, she doesn’t deserve to represent the great state of Iowa," Ernst said.
"We don't want (Greenfield) here," a man yelled out from the left of the stage.
Ernst noted Greenfield has only made appearances in about 50 of the 99 Iowa counties.
She said if Greenfield wins, control of the U.S. Senate could move to Democrats. who would seek to undermine Second Amendment gun rights, move to so-called Medicare For All she termed "socialized medicine," raise taxes and increase the the number of states by two through adding Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., which she said would undercut the clout of states like Iowa.
One of the biggest applause lines of the event involved the several mentions of Amy Coney Barrett being added to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. Coney Barrett was approved 52-48 on positive votes from Ernst and Cruz, to fill the opening created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Iowas Democratic Party Spokesman Jeremy Busch in a release pointed derisively at Ernst's choice to have Cruz campaign with her. Bush noted Cruz is "beholden to Big Oil" and has advocated against the corn-based ethanol fuel that is important to Iowa's economy.
In an interview, Ernst said she will campaign broadly across Iowa through Monday, then cast her ballot on Tuesday from Red Oak where she lives and watch results in Des Moines. Greenfield on Friday planned to attend a rally of Biden in Des Moines, then hold a campaign even at a farm in Marion County.
Republican Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on behalf of Trump and Ernst in Des Moines on Thursday. The presidential election is also shaping up tightly in Iowa, a state that Ernst said is "purple," or evenly split politically.
As is typical campaign talk at this point in any October of an election cycle, the speakers pointed to the necessity of people voting. Reynolds said the reliable Republicans in Northwest Iowa need to again do their part, to offset Democratic voting in more populous areas.
"We are counting on you...because that's how we offset Polk (County)," the governor said.
