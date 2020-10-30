Joined by Ted Cruz and Grassley, Ernst campaigns towards finish line in Northwest Iowa

The polls show a tight race, and in an interview after the event, Ernst declined to share what her internal polls show.

“My gut says we’re gonna (win) it," she had told the crowd a bit earlier.

Ernst continued a recent line that ties into the criticisms President Donald Trump has shared of Democratic challenger Joe Biden, that he is campaigning little and avoiding public scrutiny.

“(Greenfield) has been hidin’ with Biden in her basement...If she can’t come out of her basement to look you in the eye, she doesn’t deserve to represent the great state of Iowa," Ernst said.

"We don't want (Greenfield) here," a man yelled out from the left of the stage.

Ernst noted Greenfield has only made appearances in about 50 of the 99 Iowa counties.

She said if Greenfield wins, control of the U.S. Senate could move to Democrats. who would seek to undermine Second Amendment gun rights, move to so-called Medicare For All she termed "socialized medicine," raise taxes and increase the the number of states by two through adding Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., which she said would undercut the clout of states like Iowa.