Joint city-county body accepts $58.4M contract for Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center

SIOUX CITY -- A joint city-county board on Monday accepted the low bid of nearly $58.4 million from Hausmann Construction for the proposed Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
"It's a big day in Woodbury County history," said Ron Wieck, chairman of the Law Enforcement Center Authority.
At a meeting Monday afternoon, the Authority unanimously approved Hausmann's bid. The board moved ahead with the main phase of construction for the project despite the low bid coming in about $15 million above previous estimates and uncertainly over using the county's share of federal COVID relief funds to help cover the higher price tag.
The bid from Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann, which has an office in Norfolk, Nebraska, was for $58.39 million. Sioux City-based W.A. Klinger Construction was the only other bidder at $59.3 million.
Under Iowa law, the Authority essentially had two options: accept the low bid or reject both bids and rebid the project.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to replace the aging jail downtown with a more modern Law Enforcement Center with the capacity to hold up to 450 inmates, compared to the roughly 270 housed at the current jail downtown.
The new single-story structure will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community.
Architects earlier estimated the general contract phase of the project at $43 million. County officials have blamed the increase on rising cost of construction materials tied to the disruption of supply chains during the pandemic.
In addition to the general contract awarded Tuesday, the Authority previously had approved contracts totaling over $20 million for site work and soil settlement monitoring, pre-fabricated jail cells, and the project manager and architect.
A number of citizens, including local contractors and union leaders, had urged the Authority to reject the two general contractor bids and put the project on hold in hopes the costs would fall by the time it was rebid.
But the Authority board and top law enforcement officials voiced support to move ahead with the project, fearing a further delay would result in even higher construction costs while also increasing the price of maintaining the current jail, which has been plagued by overcrowding and physical deficiencies, particularly in the heating and cooling systems.
Officials had warned that a sudden failure of one of the 34-year-old jail's mechanical systems could be catastrophic, leading to an evacuation and a costly process of moving the inmates elsewhere. Repairs were estimated at more than $22 million.
The authority is required by Iowa law to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid. Iowa does not have a local preference law.
Along with their primary bids, Hausmann and Klinger also submitted bids for project alternates. Hausmann submitted a bid of $1.48 million for alternate items, which include space for the Woodbury County Attorney's office, shelf space, secure fences for judges and a concrete parking lot.
The Authority is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. June 21 to further discuss the alternates, as well as other aspects of the contract.
To make up the funding shortfall, the county board of supervisors voted June 8 to allocate $15.6 million of the county’s share of COVID-19 relief funds to the project.
However, it's not clear if the jail meets federal guidelines for how relief funds distributed to local governments can be used.