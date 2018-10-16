SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- State Rep. Megan Jones is seeking a fourth term in Iowa House District 2.
Ryan Odor, a Democrat from Spencer, is aiming to deny Jones' re-election.
House District 2 includes all of Clay and Palo Alto counties, and the southern part of Dickinson County, including the city of Milford. The district has 8,488 registered Republicans, 4,420 Democrats and 7,072 voters registered as no party.
The election will be held Nov. 6.
RYAN ODOR
Party: Democratic
Age: 38
Residence: Spencer
Occupation: Executive director of Arts On Grand, a nonprofit art gallery, shop and studio in Spencer
Electoral Experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2018:
1. Restoring collective bargaining for our public employees and ensuring Iowa Public Employees Retirement System, or IPERS, isn't touched.
2. Making Iowa attractive for new businesses and for current businesses to expand.
Why vote for me: Politicians can sometimes be blinded by their efforts to move up the political ladder, and they sometimes make decisions that hurt the people they represent. I've spent a lot of time working with people on both sides of the aisle on various efforts in the community, and have learned a lot about the concerns of citizens in this district. I'm someone who is willing to work with people from all walks of life to improve life in District 2 and all of Iowa.
MEGAN JONES
Party: Republican
Age: 32
Residence: Rural Sioux Rapids
Occupation: Lawmaker, non-practicing attorney/farm wife/stay-at-home mom
Electoral experience: Won Iowa House terms in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Main issues for 2018:
1. State budget. We need to stay within our means and be realistic about the future. Inaccurate budget projections have caused the budget to face shortfalls. Subsequently, we made adjustments and did not spend everything we had to spend.
2. Health care. While the Affordable Care Act is a federal law, we can, and have taken, creative measures to sidestep the federal law. This helps Iowans access more options in healthcare, if they so desire, at a more reasonable cost.
Why vote for me: I am a serious candidate that is willing to make tough decisions to keep our state stable. My record is in line with the constituents of the district. I will continue to look toward my constituents, not partisan talking points, to move Iowa forward.