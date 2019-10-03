SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she has confidence a Senate committee will thoroughly research a phone call President Donald Trump made with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about researching the family of political rival Joe Biden.
After speaking for an hour to high school and college students at the "Lessons of Leadership" conference at Briar Cliff University on Thursday, Ernst was asked by a reporter whether Trump exhibited good leadership in the July 25 call with Zelenskiy.
"It is good that we are communicating with other countries," Ernst said. "But as far as what has transpired, the Senate Intelligence Committee is going to dive into that ... We'll find out exactly what has gone on, through the various complaints or transcripts that have been submitted to Congress."
Ernst said the senators "will do that in a bipartisan, very structured manner." After a second related question, she added, "Bottom line, if there is corruption or fraud -- I don't care what party, what country, I don't care where it is -- any time there is corruption or fraud, we should be looking into that."
Ernst, who will seek a second term in the Senate next year, added that at this point, "I'm not saying" Trump's actions constituted corruption or fraud.
On Sept. 24, after extended prodding by many Democrats in the chamber, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry of Trump after a whistleblower filed a complaint related to the July 25 phone call of Trump and Zelenskiy. The whistleblower said Trump pressed for an investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Biden and his son.
The rough transcript of Trump's call with Zelenskiy released on Sept. 25 shows that Trump pressed Ukraine to "look into" his Democratic political rival Joe Biden.
"I think such things, such conversations between heads of independent states, they shouldn't be published," Zelenskiy told reporters at the U.N. General Assembly in New York later that day.
Ernst spoke to 150 students at Briar Cliff, with the session moderated by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan. Students posed four questions and McGowan aired 12 questions over the hour.
McGowan asked Ernst how important the words resilience and persistence are to her as a leader, and the senator shared a personal anecdote that she said shows how all people experience difficulties. She cited daughter Libby attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.
Ernst said some upperclassmen in the academy were making life hard for Libby, who sought input from her mother. Ernst said such hard circumstances are a reality, and "part of resiliency is overcoming it."
"It is going to suck. But you know what, embrace the suck," Ernst said, using that phrase a few more times, as a few heads of students at the conference popped higher. She said in almost every letter written to her daughter, she reminds Libby to "embrace the suck."
Ernst briefly took questions from reporters after the presentation but event organizers told the media to only ask questions about leadership.
From Sioux City, Ernst stopped at Onawa, where she toured AgriVision Equipment. In the afternoon, she held a town hall meeting in the small Carroll County town of Templeton, where some citizens asked her about impeachment.
Ernst said she will complete her annual tour of all 99 counties in the state by early November.